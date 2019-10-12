Nets 91, Lakers 77: Caris LeVert Scores 22 as Nets Complete China Sweep

New city, same result. The Brooklyn Nets wrapped up part two of their preseason trip to China by completing a sweep of the 2019 China Games series against the Los Angeles Lakers with a 91-77 win, this time in Shenzhen.

Caris LeVert led the Nets with 22 points in 23 minutes, shooting 8-for-11 overall and 3-for-5 from 3-point range with five assists, four rebounds and three steals.

Taurean Prince was next with 14 points, connecting on 4-of-5 3-pointers. In the two games in China, Prince made 8-of-11 3-point attempts.

The Nets were without Kyrie Irving, who left Thursday’s game in the opening minute after taking a shot to his recently injured face. Irving was listed out with a facial contusion. But LeVert, who also left Thursday’s game early, took over the show after being listed as questionable to play.

With an 11-point halftime lead, the Nets came out with an 8-0 run to start the second half. Back-to-back threes from Joe Harris and Prince put Brooklyn up 55-38. The 10-0 run that followed from the Lakers would bring L.A. as close as it got the rest of the game. The Nets responded with a 6-0 run as LeVert put Brooklyn up by 13.

DeAndre Jordan had 11 rebounds for Brooklyn.

The Nets took a 47-36 halftime lead behind a late surge from LeVert. With the Nets up 37-36, LeVert scored 10 straight points going into halftime for an 11-point Brooklyn lead, starting with a pair of 3-pointers. That gave LeVert 15 points at the half on 6-of-9 shooting.

The Nets and Lakers traded runs and stretches of stalled offense to open the game, with the Lakers scoring 11 straight points for an 11-7 lead. Brooklyn was up 20-19 at the end of the first quarter and began to find the mark from 3-point range in the back half of the second quarter, with Musa and Prince connecting from deep before LeVert’s pair. The Nets shot 38.9 percent (7-for-18) from 3-point range in the first half and had assists on 14 of their 19 field goals.

Brooklyn limited the Lakers to 20 percent (3-for-15) from 3-point range and 31.8 percent overall in the first half.