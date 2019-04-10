Nets 113, Heat 94: Brooklyn Seals East's Sixth Seed

Written off six weeks into the season, the Brooklyn Nets are headed to the 2019 NBA Playoffs as the Eastern Conference's No. 6 seed after wrapping up the regular season with a 113-94 win over the Miami Heat at Barclays Center Wednesday night.

With their playoff berth on the line a week ago, the Nets closed by winning their final three games to finish 42-40. Over the season's final four months, the Nets won 34 of 56 games. Sunday's win over the Indiana Pacers clinched Brooklyn's first playoff berth since 2015, and Wednesday's victory sealed the sixth seed and a first round playoff matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers.

With Miami's Dwyane Wade playing his final career game and LeBron James, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony sitting courtside or the occasion, D'Angelo Russell put on a show in leading the Nets. Russell dropped in four 3-pointers in the first two minutes of the second half — making him 7-for-10 from deep to that point — as the Nets took a 77-50 lead.

The 20-5 run to open the second half gave the Nets their biggest lead of the game, a 29-point bulge at 83-52 midway through the third quarter.

Russell finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists, shooting 7-for-13 overall and 7-for-11 from 3-point range. Shabazz Napier had 20 points with six 3-pointers and Rodions Kurucs had 15 points and nine rebounds.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson notched a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds, Treveon Graham had 11 points and Caris LeVert added 10.

Jarrett Allen grabbed 14 rebounds and Ed Davis had 10 boards.

The Nets took control of the game with a 29-6 run that began late in the first quarter. Trailing 18-17, a 13-0 burst began with two Davis baskets and was capped by a Napier 3-pointer. Leading 32-23 after the first quarter, they kept on rolling in the second.

After Russell knocked down a pair of threes. another from Napier put Brooklyn up 46-24 with 7:27 to go in the quarter. At that point, Russell and Napier had each made three of their first four 3-point attempts. The Nets took their biggest lead of the half at 59-36 on a Graham 3-pointer. Miami closed out the quarter on a 7-2 run to cut Brooklyn's lead to 63-47 at halftime.

UP NEXT

Next stop for the Nets is the playoffs, where they'll play the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.