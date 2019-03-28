Sixers 123, Nets 110: Hollis-Jefferson Posts Double-Double in Loss to Philadelphia

The Brooklyn Nets cut into a big early deficit, but couldn't close the full distance against the Philadelphia 76ers as their seven-game road trip came to a close with a 123-110 loss.

The Nets got back within six points in the third quarter and were still within nine with just under six minutes remaining in the game, but the Sixers remained in control down the stretch.

Joe Harris led the Nets with 22 points, shooting 8-for-12 overall and 4-for-6 from 3-point range. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 19 points and 10 rebounds and Caris LeVert scored 18 points. Spencer Dinwiddie and D'Angelo Russell had 13 points each.

Hollis-Jefferson led a second-quarter surge that brought the Nets from 20 points down to within 10 at halftime.

The Sixers began building that lead with a hot-shooting first quarter. Philadelphia shot 61 percent overall and 80 percent from 3-point range in the first quarter, taking a 38-23 lead as Joel Embiid put up 14 points and made all three of his 3-pointers.

Philadelphia extended a 16-3 run into the second quarter in going up 46-26. The Nets were down 48-31 when Hollis-Jefferson scored six straight Brooklyn points. LeVert put back a miss and made two free throws to make it a 13-2 run that had the Nets within 50-41.

Dinwiddie scored five points in an 8-0 Brooklyn run that cut the Philadelphia lead to 56-50, making it a 22-8 Nets surge. Hollis-Jefferson finished with 12 points in the quarter, with his bank shot making it a 68-58 game at halftime.

The Nets stayed with their small lineup featuring Hollis-Jefferson at center to start the second half, and two Dinwiddie baskets has the Nets back within 71-65 2:30 into the quarter. But the Sixers scored the next 10 from there to go back up by 16 and took a 98-82 lead into the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

The suitcases are back in the closet. The Nets are back in Brooklyn on Saturday for their first home game in 19 days, playing the Boston Celtics. It's the start of a three-game home stretch, with Milwaukee due on Monday and Toronto on Wednesday.