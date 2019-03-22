Nets 111, Lakers 106: Brooklyn Holds Off Los Angeles for Second Straight Win

LOS ANGELES — The Brooklyn Nets held off the Los Angeles Lakers for a second straight win, 111-106 at Staples Center.

After the Lakers closed within 107-104 on a LeBron James 3-pointer with just under two minutes remaining, Spencer Dinwiddie made two free throws, and James did the same to make it a 109-106 game with under a minute to go.

Dinwiddie made 1-of-2 from the line with 17.1 seconds to go to make it a two-possession game, and he again made 1-of-2 with 4.1 seconds to go for the final margin.

Joe Harris led the Nets with 26 points, making 6-of-8 3-pointers. D'Angelo Russell was one of three Nets to post a double-double with 21 points and 13 assists. Ed Davis had 14 points and 15 rebounds and Jarrett Allen had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Dinwiddie scored 19 points and DeMarre Carroll, making his first start of the season, scored 15.

Brooklyn shot 45.8 percent (11-for-24) from 3-point range in the second half.

The Nets took a one-point lead at halftime as both teams searched for offensive consistency over the first 24 minutes.

The Lakers' early bright spot was JaVale McGee, who scored their first 10 points to keep the game even five minutes in. Three-pointers by Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope put Los Angeles up 23-20 at the end of the first quarter, and James followed with two baskets to open the second quarter as the Lakers went up 27-20.

The Nets followed with a 13-2 run powered by Davis' eight points to go up 33-31, and led 40-35 after Harris followed two free throws with a 3-pointer and Russell scored inside on the way to a 44-43 halftime lead.

Brooklyn opened up the second half by making its first six 3-pointers — three by Harris, two by Russell, one by Carroll — to fuel a 17-6 run that put the Nets up 69-60 midway through the quarter.

The Lakers responded with an 8-0 burst to get back within one before Dinwiddie finished back-to-back drives, added a free throw on the second one, and Davis put back a rebound for a 76-68 lead, and the Nets went into the fourth quarter up 78-73.

In the fourth, the Nets got 3-pointers on three consecutive trips down the floor, the first two from Russell and the next from Carroll, in going up 96-92 midway through the quarter.

After James set up Lakers baskets by McGee and Kuzma to go up 97-96, a Harris drive, Carroll 3-pointer and Allen free throw gave Brooklyn a 102-97 lead. A Dinwiddie 3-pointer and Harris drive put the Nets up 107-99 with 2:48 to go.

UP NEXT

The Nets have one more West Coast game up in Portland on Monday before wrapping up their seven-game trip closer to home at Philadelphia next Thursday. Their next game at Barclays Center is on Saturday, March 30 against the Celtics.