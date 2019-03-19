Nets 123, Kings 121: Russell, Hollis-Jefferson Lead Epic Comeback Win

SACRAMENTO — The Brooklyn Nets pulled off a stunning comeback, rallying from 28 points down to beat the Sacramento Kings 123-121 behind an epic 44-point performance by guard D'Angelo Russell.

With the game tied at 121, the Nets inbounded with 5.9 seconds remaining and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson drove the lane for the game-winner.

Russell's career-high scoring outburst included six 3-pointers, the last of which gave him the franchise's record for most in a season. He added 12 assists for his second consecutive 30-plus point double-double.

The Nets were still down 112-104 when Russell drove for a basket with just under four minutes to go, then mixed in two 3-pointers that got Brooklyn within 116-114. After De'Aaron Fox made a free throw, Russell answered with a drive that cut the deficit to a point. Fox made two more free throws, but Russell got to the rim with 1:30 to go and then Jared Dudley's 3-pointer put the Nets up 121-119. Two more Fox free throws tied the game.

Hollis-Jefferson finished with 14 points, 12 of them coming in the fourth quarter. Jarrett Allen had 13 points and seven rebounds and Spencer Dinwiddie had 10 points.

The Nets made 17 of 24 shots in the fourth quarter, including 6 of 9 3-pointers.

The Nets trailed 66-58 at halftime after Sacramento's hot-shooting first half.

The Kings poured in 38 points in the first quarter, pulling into the lead with a 15-3 run that began midway through the quarter and put them up 28-18. They extended that to a 13-point lead at the end of the quarter and went up by 41-25 when Fox opened up the second quarter by draining a 3-pointer.

Russell had 17 points at halftime, and his free throw with 1:49 to go in the quarter brought the Nets within 58-53 before the Kings scored seven straight and went into halftime up by eight.

Sacramento then opened up the second half on a 20-0 run, making nine of its first 11 shots while the Nets were opening up 0-for-5. A Fox 3-pointer with 7:37 to go in the quarter capped the run and put the Kings up 86-58. The Nets finally got on the board 17 seconds later on an Allen basket.

The Nets surged back into the game with a 26-6 run that began with the final point of the third quarter, a Carroll free throw that left Brooklyn trailing 103-78 going into the fourth. Russell and Hollis-Jefferson combined for the Nets' first 21 points of the quarter before Jared Dudley connect on a 3-pointer. Two Russell free throws brought the Nets within 109-105 with 4:30 remaining.

The Nets play just once in the next five days, with two days off on each side of Friday's matchup against the Lakers. Then they'll be in Portland on Monday before wrapping up their seven-game road trip in Philadelphia next Thursday.