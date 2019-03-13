Thunder 108, Nets 96: Brooklyn Drops Road Trip Opener in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Brooklyn Nets saw their four-game winning streak halted and dropped the opening game of their seven-game road trip as the Oklahoma City Thunder pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 108-96 win at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The Nets led by as many as 16 points in the second quarter and still led by a point early in the fourth before the Thunder ripped off a decisive 20-4 run.

Spencer Dinwiddie led the Nets with 25 points, while D'Angelo Russell had 14 and seven assists. Joe Harris had 13 points and six rebounds. Ed Davis grabbed 11 reboundds.

The Nets took a 52-42 lead into halftime.

Brooklyn jumped out quickly, going up 11-1 as the Thunder missed their first eight shots before a Russell Westbrook 3-pointer, and took a 27-19 lead after the first quarter.

Leading 27-22 early in the second quarter, Brooklyn stretched its lead with a 13-2 run that began with a Jared Dudley 3-pointer. Davis followed with three straight baskets in the paint, Russell drove for a finger roll finish, and Jarrett Allen rolled through the lane for a lay-in and a 40-24 lead.

Back-to-back Dinwiddie baskets had Brooklyn leading 48-34, and the Nets were still up by 14 in the final minute of the half before two Westbrook scores made it a 10-point game at halftime.

OKC opened up the second half with a 9-2 run and continued to cut into Brooklyn's lead from there. With the Nets up 58-53, a Westbrook 3-pointer was followed by two more from Paul George as Oklahoma City went up 62-58, taking its first lead of the game.

The Nets reclaimed the lead and were up 70-67 after consecutive Dinwiddie baskets, but a 13-4 Thunder run put OKC up 80-74 before the Nets closed the third quarter with a LeVert 3-pointer and a Dinwiddie free throw to go into the fourth trailing 80-78.

A Dinwiddie 3-pointer had the Nets up 83-82 100 seconds into the fourth quarter, but two straight Deonte Burton baskets put Oklahoma City up 86-83, and up to stay, the start of a 20-4 run that had the Thunder up 102-87 with just over four minutes to go.

UP NEXT

The Nets have a weekend back-to-back, with the Jazz on Saturday and the Clippers on Sunday, followed by a trip to Sacramento.