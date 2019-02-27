Wizards 125, Nets 116: Fast Start Fades as Brooklyn Falls to Washington

The Brooklyn Nets dropped a 125-116 final to the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center on Wednesday night.

D'Angelo Russell led Brooklyn with 28 points and seven assists. Shabazz Napier had 22 points and Jarrett Allen had 12 points and six rebounds. Recent 10-day contract signee Tahjere McCall, previously with the Long Island Nets of the G League, made his NBA debut in the fourth quarter.

A fast start fizzled as the Nets fell behind by eight points going into halftime.

Brooklyn jumped out to a 10-0 lead after back-to-back threes from Russell and Joe Harris less than 2:30 into the game. But the Wizards righted themselves after a timeout, outscored the Nets 28-10 over the next eight minutes, and took a 34-28 lead after one quarter.

The Nets opened up the second quarter with a 12-5 run to go up 40-39. But with the Nets up 44-42, Washington put together a 12-0 run for a double-digit lead. Russell scored 10 of Brooklyn's last 12 points of the half to keep the Nets within 68-60 at the break.

After a Harris 3-pointer, the Nets were still within 10 three minutes into the second half, but a 14-0 Washington run pushed the Wizards lead to 89-65, and they led by as many as 28 points in the third quarter before taking a 101-79 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Nets wrap up their three-game home stretch against Charlotte on Friday, then visit Miami for a back-to-back on Saturday. They'll be back in Brooklyn on Monday to host the Mavericks.