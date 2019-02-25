Nets 101, Spurs 85: Russell's 23 Leads Brooklyn in Win over San Antonio

The Brooklyn Nets opened up the second half with a 3-point blitz to break away from the San Antonio Spurs on the way to a 101-85 win at Barclays Center.

The Nets launched 50 3-pointers, matching their season high, and knocked down 19 for 38 percent shooting, but it was the six they nailed in the first six minutes of the third quarter that made the difference, extending their 14-point halftime lead to 21 points.

Brooklyn limited the Spurs to 36.5 percent shooting, including 16.7 percent (4-24) from 3-point range. The Spurs came into the game as the NBA's leader in 3-point shooting percentage.

D'Angelo Russell led the Nets with 23 points while shooting 5-for-11 from 3-point range, along the way moving into second place on the franchise's single-season list for 3-pointers made with 172. Russell also added eight assists and seven rebounds.

Joe Harris had 15 points while making 5-of-6 3-point attempts, and the NBA's No. 2 3-point shooter is now 19-for-26 from 3-point range over the last five games.

Caris LeVert had 15 points, seven assists and five rebounds, with a scoring spree late in the second quarter that gave the Nets a double-digit lead at the break.

DeMarre Carroll had 12 rebounds, Ed Davis had nine and Jarrett Allen grabbed eight boards.

LeVert closed the first half in a rush to give the Nets a 14-point lead at the break.

The Nets jumped out to a 26-17 lead late in the first quarter, making 10 of their first 19 shots, and an 8-3 run to close the first quarter had them up 28-20. They pushed the lead to 11 in the second quarter before the Spurs put together an 8-4 run to close within 37-34.

But with the Nets leading 40-36, LeVert outscored the Spurs 12-2 over the final three minutes of the second quarter to put Brooklyn up 52-38 at halftime.

Brooklyn made six of its first seven 3-pointers in the third quarter to break the game open. Leading 63-51, Treveon Graham connected, Russell hit one a few steps behind the line, and then got bolder, dropping a triple from beyond the hashmark for a 72-51 lead midway through the quarter.

An Allen Crabbe three put the Nets up 77-55, and free throws from Carroll and Rodions Kurucs to close the quarter gave the Nets that same 22-point lead going into the fourth quarter, 81-59.

UP NEXT

The Nets host the Wizards on Wednesday and the Hornets on Friday before visiting the Heat in Miami on Saturday.