Nets 117, Hornets 115: Russell Notches 40 and the Game-Winner for Brooklyn

D'Angelo Russell scored 40 points, including Brooklyn's final 12 points of the game and the game-winner, to lift the Nets to a 117-115 win over the Hornets in Charlotte.

It was Russell's second 40-point game of the season -- the other being Jan. 18 in Orlando -- and in both the All-Star point guard knocked down a late 3-pointer for the go-ahead basket. Coincidentally, both games concluded with the same 117-115 score.

Russell's surge carried the Nets back from a late eight-point deficit after they led by as many as 19 points early in the second half. A 24-4 run that began late in the third quarter lifted Charlotte into the lead and the Hornets were up 111-103 after a Kemba Walker 3-pointer with 3:10 to go.

Then Russell, back in Charlotte a week after making his All-Star Game debut and celebrating his 23rd birthday, took over. His transition 3-poiner brought the Nets within 113-112 with 1:29 to go, and he put them back up by a point on a fadeaway jumper off a drive.

Walker, who finished with 32 points for Charlotte, answered with a drive that put the Hornets up 115-114, but Russell had the final say with his game-winning 3-pointer with 39.8 seconds remaining. He added seven assists while knocking down six 3-pointers.

Joe Harris added 19 points and Jarrett Allen had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. DeMarre Carroll and Shabazz Napier had 10 points each and Ed Davis grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Nets led by as many as 18 points in their 63-point first half.

They outscored the Hornets 16-2 in the middle of the first quarter to take a 27-14 lead and were up 34-20 after the first quarter.

After Charlotte's Tony Parker made 1-of-2 free throws to open up the second quarter, the Nets got a 3-pointer from Shabazz, making them 6-fof-11 from deep to that point, followed by a Russell elbow jumper for a 39-21 lead.

But the Hornets followed with a 9-0 run with six points from Parker. Caris LeVert had two second-quarter threes for the Nets, and his second pushed Brooklyn's lead to 59-45. Charlotte scored five straight to get within nine again before Carroll closed the half with four straight free throws to give Brooklyn a 63-50 lead at the break.

The Nets pushed their lead to 69-50 on 3-pointers from Treveon Graham and Harris to open the second half, but a 15-point barrage from Walker brought Charlotte within 73-67.

Russell answered with 10 of Brooklyn's next 12 points, and Napier followed with a pull-up jumper and a 3-pointer that had the Nets up 90-74 before the Hornets scored the final 10 points of the quarter to get within 90-84 going into the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

The Nets return to Brooklyn to host the Spurs on Monday, the Wizards on Wednesday and the Hornets on Friday.