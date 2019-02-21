Blazers 113, Nets 99: Double-Doubles for Allen, Davis, but Brooklyn Drops Return

Back in Brooklyn, the Nets dropped their first game after the All-Star break to the Portland Trail Blazers, 113-99 at Barclays Center.

Centers Jarrett Allen and Ed Davis both posted double-doubles for the Nets, with Davis finishing with 15 points and 10 rebounds and Allen scoring 12 with 11 rebounds.

Allen Crabbe led Brooklyn with 17 points, D'Angelo Russell had 14, Joe Harris 13 and Caris LeVert 12. Shabazz Napier had 10 assists.

With Portland leading by 13 early in the fourth quarter, the Nets' second unit put together a 12-0 run to close within 90-89 with 7:24 remaining.

Napier followed up a drive with a step-back three and Crabbe connected from beyond the arc, leading to a Portland timeout. But the Nets kept coming, with a Davis rebound basket and a long Carroll jumper to make it a one-point game.

But the Blazers pushed their lead back to nine, going up 104-95 on a Damian Lillard 3-pointer with 3:21 to go.

The Nets were off the mark in their first game back, shooting just 20 percent (7-for-35) from 3-point range and 39.6 percent overall. They limited the Blazers to 22.6 percent from 3-point range as well, but had a tougher time defending in the paint. Portland's powerful pair of Jusuf Nurkic and the newly acquired Enes Kanter combined for 45 points and 18-for-24 shooting, plus 21 rebounds.

Up by nine in the second quarter, the Nets went into halftime tied with the Blazers at 50. The two teams combined to shoot just 5-for-25 from 3-point range over the first half, but Brooklyn got a big boost from its trio of former Blazers — Davis, Crabbe, and Napier.

Crabbe and Davis had Brooklyn's final eight points of the first quarter as Portland led 23-21 after one. But the two Davis free throws that closed the first quarter were the start of a 15-2 run that put the Nets up by nine.

With a 27-25 lead, the Nets got eight straight points from Crabbe — the last a deep three trailing in transition off a through-the-legs assists from Napier — to go up 34-25 four minutes into the quarter.

The Blazers evened the game at 41 with just under four minutes to go in the half. LeVert scored six of Brooklyn's final nine points, finishing two tough drives while drawing bumps in the lane. Portland scored the last four points of the quarter to tie the game at 50 at halftime.

Portland began to separate itself midway through the third quarter. Leading 66-63, the Blazers scored eight straight to push their lead to double digits. With a 76-67 lead, Portland scored six straight to go up 82-67, its biggest lead of the game, and took an 84-72 lead into the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

The Nets are in Charlotte on Saturday night, then have three games in Brooklyn next week; the Spurs on Monday, Wizards on Wednesday, and Hornets on Friday.