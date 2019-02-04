Bucks 113, Nets 94: Brooklyn Has Home Streak Snapped by Milwaukee

The Brooklyn Nets saw their nine-game home winning streak snapped as the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks added a win to the NBA's best record, 113-94 at Barclays Center.

D'Angelo Russell led the Nets with 18 points and Shabazz Napier had 15. Jarrett Allen had 11 rebounds and four blocks. Theo Pinson had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Nets trailed 51-42 at halftime after a cold-shooting first half in which they shot 24.4 percent overall and made just one of 18 3-point attempts.

With the Bucks starting slow on offense as well, Brooklyn was within 23-21 early in the second quarter after two free throws from Pinson and an inside score from Ed Davis.

But Giannis Antetokounmpo -- who had 20 of his 30 points by halftime -- scored seven points in an 18-4 run as Milwaukee built a 16-point lead midway through the second quarter. The Nets cut into that lead as Russell, Napier and Treveon Graham combined for Brooklyn's final 17 points of the half, with two Graham free throws making it a nine-point game at the break.

A 9-0 burst early in the third quarter had Milwaukee's lead back up to 16, and as the Bucks got into an offensive flow, the Nets couldn't keep up. A 10-0 run late in the quarter pushed Milwaukee's lead to 25 points and the Bucks outscored the Nets 36-22 in the third quarter while making 16-of-27 shots, taking an 87-64 lead into the fourth.

UP NEXT

The Nets host the Nuggets on Wednesday and the Bulls on Friday before hitting the road next week to visit Toronto and Cleveland before the All-Star break.