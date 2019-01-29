Nets 122, Bulls 117: Russell Scores 30 as Brooklyn Wins Ninth Straight at Home

The Brooklyn Nets held off the Chicago Bulls to win their ninth straight home game, 122-117 at Barclays Center on Tuesday night.

With the win, the Nets matched last year's total of 28 wins in their 52nd game.

Brooklyn edged out to an eight-point lead early in the fourth quarter after 3-pointers from Shabazz Napier and D'Angelo Russell, but Bobby Portis pulled the Bulls within 97-95 with under seven minutes to go.

Napier answered with a three for the Nets, and Brooklyn went up 103-97 on a Jarrett Allen basket inside.

Down the stretch, Joe Harris answered Chicago scores for the Nets, with a 3-pointers for a 110-104 lead and a drive to make it 112-106. Allen and Harris each made a pair from the line to put the Nets up 116-108 with 39.7 seconds to go.

Russell led the Nets with 30 points and seven assists, and Napier had 24 points, shooting 5-for-10 from 3-point range.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 18 on 7-for-10 shooting and Harris scored 17, while DeMarre Carroll added 11.

The Bulls led by four at halftime behind a big second quarter by Zach LaVine.

The Nets had struggled early, scoring just eight points in the first nine minutes and falling behind by nine. But a Hollis-Jefferson 3-pointer got Brooklyn going, launching a 15-0 run that carried into the second quarter and gave the Nets a 26-19 lead. Hollis-Jefferson had seven points in the run, including the last four.

But the Bulls evened things up with a 9-2 run that extended to 16-6 for a 35-32 lead. Chicago pulled out to a 51-42 lead as LaVine scored 11 straight Bulls points. Napier's 3-pointer at the buzzer brought the Nets within 54-50 at the break.

There were six ties in the third quarter before the Nets pulled out to a 79-73 lead. After the Bulls closed within 81-79, Russell's drive put Brooklyn up 83-79 going into the fourth.

UP NEXT

The Nets are on the road at San Antonio on Thursday and Orlando on Saturday. They're back in Brooklyn for three games next week, hosting the Bucks on Monday, the Nuggets on Wednesday and the Bulls on Friday.