Celtics 112, Nets 104: Boston Pulls Away From Brooklyn in Fourth Quarter

The Boston Celtics pulled away in the fourth quarter to hand the visiting Brooklyn Nets a 112-104 loss at TD Center.

The Nets went into the fourth quarter trailing 89-88 and were again down a point after a D'Angelo Russell jumper with just under 11 minutes remaining, 91-90. But an 11-0 run put the Celtics in control, up 102-90 after a Jaylen Brown 3-pointer with 7:12 remaining.

Two Rondae Hollis-Jefferson baskets cut the Boston lead to eight before a 7-0 run extended the lead to 15 points with 3:05 remaining.

Russell led the Nets with 25 points, shooting 10-for-20 overall and 4-for-8 from 3-point range. Shabazz Napier had 20, also making 4-of-8 3-pointers. Hollis-Jefferson had 14 points and nine rebounds, DeMarre Carroll had 12 points, and Jarrett Allen and Ed Davis each grabbed 10 rebounds.

A 14-2 run late in the second quarter powered the Celtics to 10-point halftime lead.

Boston jumped out early, making nine of its first 15 shots and five of its first eight 3-pointers in going up 23-10 midway through the first quarter. But the Nets came alive with a 10-0 run as Rodions Kurucs and Carroll made 3-pointers and Napier finished a nifty lefty reverse layup to bring Brooklyn within 23-20.

Trailing by six at the end of the first quarter, the Nets finally got even at 42 on a Russell 3-pointer midway through the second quarter. But with the game tied at 44, the Nets were outscored 16-6 over the final 5:10 of the half. Jaylen Brown and Aron Baynes powered that 14-2 Boston run, and after Napier brought the Nets within 58-50 on a 3-pointer, a Baynes rebound basket gave the Celtics a 60-50 halftime lead.

With the Celtics leading 66-54, the Nets charged back with a 17-2 run capped by three straight Russell 3-pointers, the last giving Brooklyn a 71-70 lead five minutes into the half. That was the first of six lead changes in the quarter. Two free throws from Mitch Creek put the Nets back up 88- 87 before Terry Rozier's elbow jumper gave the Celtics an 89-88 lead going into the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

The Nets host the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday before going the road to face San Antonio on Thursday and Orlando on Saturday. After facing the Magic, they'll be back in Brooklyn for three games next week.