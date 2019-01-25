Nets 109, Knicks 99: Davis, Napier, Pinson Lead Brooklyn Bench Surge

Davis scores 17 points with 16 rebounds for Nets
Posted: Jan 25, 2019

The Brooklyn Nets lived up to coach Kenny Atkinson's "next man up" mantra, getting leading turns from their reserves to spark a 109-99 win over the New York Knicks at Barclays Center.

With Spencer Dinwiddie out, Shabazz Napier stepped up in the point guard rotation and scored 18 points, while rookie two-way player Theo Pinson seized opportunity to deliver the strongest game of his NBA career, putting up 19 points with eight rebounds.

The always reliable backup center Ed Davis, meanwhile, was a monster in scoring 17 points with 16 rebounds on 6-for-8 shooting -- adding three assists on top of it all.

The win was the sixth straight for the Nets, who have also won their last eight and 12 of their last 13 home games at Barclays Center. They also closed out their season series against the Knicks with a 3-1 advantage.

Davis helped bury the Knicks after the Nets took an 87-82 lead into the fourth quarter. He made 1-of-2 from the line, then flew down a wide-open lane in transition to throw down a feed from D'Angelo Russell.

After Mitchell Robinson scored for the Knicks, Davis dunked again and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson put back his own miss for a 94-84 lead.

The Nets extended that fast start into a 14-4 run to open the fourth quarter, capped by Russell's second 3-pointer in less than two minutes for a 101-86 lead with 7:22 to go in the game.

Russell finished with 12 points while joe Harris and Hollis-Jefferson had 10 each.

The Nets outrebounded the Knicks 59-33.

Pinson and Napier combined for 27 first-half points and lifted the Nets into a halftime tie after they trailed by as many as 11 points in the second quarter.

The Nets gave up 37 points in the first quarter and were down 26-16 with four minutes to go in the quarter before an 8-2 run brought them within 28-24. Russell eventually drove the lane to beat the buzzer and keep the Brooklyn within 37-30 after the first quarter.

But the Knicks were shooting 63.6 percent at that point, and were still shooting at a 65.5 percent clip in holding a 53-43 lead midway through the second quarter. At that point, Pinson had already started to get going, making his first two 3-point attempts. His third 3-pointer in a row launched a 13-2 run that vaulted Brooklyn into the lead.

Napier followed with a three and Pinson made two free throws. After Lance Thomas scored for the Knicks, Pinson chased down the loose rebound off his own miss and scored. Napier made 1-of-2 from the line and Harris drove the rim for a basket that put the Nets up 56-55.

The game was knotted at 60 at halftime as the Nets limited the Knicks to 2-for-14 shooting, including 0-for-6 from 3-point range, over the final six minutes of the half.

The Nets opened up the second half on an 11-5 run, with a Treveon Graham 3-pointer putting them up 71-65. They traded runs after that -- 8-0 for the Knicks followed by 8-0 for the Nets in going back up 79-73. A Davis dunk and two DeMarre Carroll free throws made it 85-77 for the Nets, and they went into the fourth quarter up 87-82 after two Davis free throws.

UP NEXT

The Nets have a back-to-back Monday and Tuesday, at Boston and then home against Chicago. Then they head on the road to visit San Antonio on Thursday and Orlando on Saturday.

Tags
Davis, Ed, Harris, Joe, Hollis-Jefferson, Rondae, Napier, Shabazz, Pinson, Theo

Brooklyn Nets Game Leaders

Upcoming Home Games

2018-19 Season

Summer League

  • away game
    FridayFri Jul 06 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV
    L 80-86

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dawson
    19PTS
    Shawn Dawson
    S. Christon
    4ASTS
    Semaj Christon
    J. Webb III
    8RBS
    James Webb III
    NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jul 07 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV
    L 76-90

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Pinson
    16PTS
    Theo Pinson
    J. McLaughlin
    6ASTS
    Jordan McLaughlin
    T. Thompson
    7RBS
    Trevor Thompson
    NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Jul 09 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV
    L 69-78

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    Y. Watanabe
    14PTS
    Yuta Watanabe
    J. McLaughlin
    5ASTS
    Jordan McLaughlin
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    ESPNU
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jul 11 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV
    L 102-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    M. Doyle
    21PTS
    Milton Doyle
    M. Doyle
    6ASTS
    Milton Doyle
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    ESPN 2
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jul 13 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV
    L 79-116

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Davis
    19PTS
    Tyler Davis
    J. McLaughlin
    5ASTS
    Jordan McLaughlin
    T. Thompson
    9RBS
    Trevor Thompson
    ESPNU
    Watch Game

Preseason

  • home game
    WednesdayWed Oct 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 102-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    15PTS
    Caris LeVert
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    T. Graham
    9RBS
    Treveon Graham
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Oct 08 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    W 110-108OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    25PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    C. LeVert
    8ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    E. Davis
    10RBS
    Ed Davis
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Oct 10 Bell Centre, Montreal, QC
    L 91-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Allen
    24PTS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    7RBS
    D'Angelo Russell
    YES
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Oct 12 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    W 113-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    19PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    8RBS
    Ed Davis
    YES
    Watch Game

Regular Season

  • away game
    WednesdayWed Oct 17 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    L 100-103

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    27PTS
    Caris LeVert
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Oct 19 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 107-105

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    28PTS
    Caris LeVert
    D. Russell
    6ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Oct 20 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    L 112-132

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    19PTS
    Joe Harris
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    8RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Oct 24 Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH
    W 102-86

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    18PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    10RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Oct 26 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA
    L 115-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    24PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Dinwiddie
    5ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    E. Davis
    11RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Oct 28 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 114-120

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    25PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    C. LeVert
    7ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    E. Davis
    7RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Oct 29 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    L 96-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    17PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    C. LeVert
    5ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    7RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Oct 31 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 120-119OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    25PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    C. LeVert
    6ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    E. Davis
    10RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 111-119

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    29PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Harris
    4ASTS
    Joe Harris
    J. Allen
    8RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Nov 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 122-97

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    21PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Nov 06 Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, AZ
    W 104-82

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    26PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    5ASTS
    Jarrett Allen
    E. Davis
    12RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Nov 09 Pepsi Center, Denver, CO
    W 112-110

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    23PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    9RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Nov 10 ORACLE Arena, Oakland, CA
    L 100-116

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    24PTS
    Joe Harris
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    7RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Nov 12 Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
    L 113-120

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    31PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    6ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    14RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Nov 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 107-120

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    18PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    5ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    9RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Nov 16 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
    W 115-104

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    25PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Nov 17 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 119-127

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Allen
    24PTS
    Jarrett Allen
    D. Russell
    10ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Nov 20 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL
    W 104-92

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    20PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    14RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Nov 21 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
    L 113-119

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    A. Crabbe
    27PTS
    Allen Crabbe
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    E. Davis
    9RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 102-112

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    18PTS
    Joe Harris
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Carroll
    7RBS
    DeMarre Carroll
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Nov 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 125-127

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    38PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Nov 28 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 91-101

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    18PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    11RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 125-131OT2

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    26PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Dec 01 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
    L 88-102

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    A. Crabbe
    14PTS
    Allen Crabbe
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    8RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Dec 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 97-99

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    30PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    6ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    10RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Dec 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 112-114

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    A. Crabbe
    22PTS
    Allen Crabbe
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    6ASTS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    9RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Dec 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 106-105OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    29PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    E. Davis
    15RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Dec 08 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    W 112-104

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    25PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    11ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Dec 12 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    W 127-124

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    39PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    10RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Dec 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 125-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    27PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    9ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    9RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 144-127

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    32PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    10RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Dec 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 115-110

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    22PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    13ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    8RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YES, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Dec 19 United Center, Chicago, IL
    W 96-93

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    27PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Harris
    4ASTS
    Joe Harris
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Dec 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 106-114

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    R. Kurucs
    24PTS
    Rodions Kurucs
    D. Russell
    9ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    10RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 111-103

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    R. Kurucs
    10RBS
    Rodions Kurucs
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Dec 26 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 134-132OT2

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    37PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    S. Dinwiddie
    11ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    15RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Dec 28 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    L 87-100

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    33PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Dinwiddie
    5ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    E. Davis
    11RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Dec 29 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
    L 115-129

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Napier
    32PTS
    Shabazz Napier
    S. Napier
    7ASTS
    Shabazz Napier
    K. Faried
    10RBS
    Kenneth Faried
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jan 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 126-121

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    22PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    13ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    12RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 04 FedExForum, Memphis, TN
    W 109-100

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    23PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    10ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Jan 06 United Center, Chicago, IL
    W 117-100

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    28PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    5ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    13RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Jan 07 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    L 95-116

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    R. Kurucs
    24PTS
    Rodions Kurucs
    S. Napier
    6ASTS
    Shabazz Napier
    K. Faried
    12RBS
    Kenneth Faried
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jan 09 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 116-100

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    23PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Dinwiddie
    5ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    E. Davis
    16RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 11 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
    L 105-122

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    24PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    9ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 109-102

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    34PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Carroll
    14RBS
    DeMarre Carroll
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jan 16 Toyota Center, Houston, TX
    W 145-142OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    33PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    S. Dinwiddie
    10ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    24RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 18 Amway Center, Orlando, FL
    W 117-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    40PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 123-94

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    31PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    16RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESRadio Stream on WFAN.com
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jan 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 114-110

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    29PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    10ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Jan 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 109-99

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Pinson
    19PTS
    Theo Pinson
    D. Russell
    4ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    16RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Jan 28 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Jan 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Jan 31 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX
    8:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 02 Amway Center, Orlando, FL
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Feb 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Feb 06 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Feb 08 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Feb 11 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Feb 13 Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH
    7:00pmET
    YES, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Feb 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 23 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Feb 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Feb 27 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Mar 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Mar 02 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Mar 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Mar 06 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Mar 09 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Mar 11 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Mar 13 Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK
    8:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Mar 16 Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT
    9:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Mar 17 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA
    9:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Mar 19 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA
    10:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Mar 22 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA
    10:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Mar 25 Moda Center, Portland, OR
    10:00pmET
    YES, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Mar 28 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Mar 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    6:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Apr 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Apr 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Apr 06 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
    5:00pmET
    YES, NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Apr 07 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    5:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Apr 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    8:00pmET
    YES
    Watch Game

No Future Games Scheduled Using This Filter

No additional games at this time, hit enter to jump to top of the page or continue tabbing Back to the TOP

Video Highlights