Nets 109, Knicks 99: Davis, Napier, Pinson Lead Brooklyn Bench Surge

The Brooklyn Nets lived up to coach Kenny Atkinson's "next man up" mantra, getting leading turns from their reserves to spark a 109-99 win over the New York Knicks at Barclays Center.

With Spencer Dinwiddie out, Shabazz Napier stepped up in the point guard rotation and scored 18 points, while rookie two-way player Theo Pinson seized opportunity to deliver the strongest game of his NBA career, putting up 19 points with eight rebounds.

The always reliable backup center Ed Davis, meanwhile, was a monster in scoring 17 points with 16 rebounds on 6-for-8 shooting -- adding three assists on top of it all.

The win was the sixth straight for the Nets, who have also won their last eight and 12 of their last 13 home games at Barclays Center. They also closed out their season series against the Knicks with a 3-1 advantage.

Davis helped bury the Knicks after the Nets took an 87-82 lead into the fourth quarter. He made 1-of-2 from the line, then flew down a wide-open lane in transition to throw down a feed from D'Angelo Russell.

After Mitchell Robinson scored for the Knicks, Davis dunked again and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson put back his own miss for a 94-84 lead.

The Nets extended that fast start into a 14-4 run to open the fourth quarter, capped by Russell's second 3-pointer in less than two minutes for a 101-86 lead with 7:22 to go in the game.

Russell finished with 12 points while joe Harris and Hollis-Jefferson had 10 each.

The Nets outrebounded the Knicks 59-33.

Pinson and Napier combined for 27 first-half points and lifted the Nets into a halftime tie after they trailed by as many as 11 points in the second quarter.

The Nets gave up 37 points in the first quarter and were down 26-16 with four minutes to go in the quarter before an 8-2 run brought them within 28-24. Russell eventually drove the lane to beat the buzzer and keep the Brooklyn within 37-30 after the first quarter.

But the Knicks were shooting 63.6 percent at that point, and were still shooting at a 65.5 percent clip in holding a 53-43 lead midway through the second quarter. At that point, Pinson had already started to get going, making his first two 3-point attempts. His third 3-pointer in a row launched a 13-2 run that vaulted Brooklyn into the lead.

Napier followed with a three and Pinson made two free throws. After Lance Thomas scored for the Knicks, Pinson chased down the loose rebound off his own miss and scored. Napier made 1-of-2 from the line and Harris drove the rim for a basket that put the Nets up 56-55.

The game was knotted at 60 at halftime as the Nets limited the Knicks to 2-for-14 shooting, including 0-for-6 from 3-point range, over the final six minutes of the half.

The Nets opened up the second half on an 11-5 run, with a Treveon Graham 3-pointer putting them up 71-65. They traded runs after that -- 8-0 for the Knicks followed by 8-0 for the Nets in going back up 79-73. A Davis dunk and two DeMarre Carroll free throws made it 85-77 for the Nets, and they went into the fourth quarter up 87-82 after two Davis free throws.

UP NEXT

The Nets have a back-to-back Monday and Tuesday, at Boston and then home against Chicago. Then they head on the road to visit San Antonio on Thursday and Orlando on Saturday.