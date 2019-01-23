Nets 114, Magic 110: Dinwiddie Scores 29 and Brooklyn Holds Off Orlando in Fourth

The Brooklyn Nets won their fifth straight game, slipping past the Orlando Magic in the final minutes for a 114-110 win at Barclays Center Wednesday night.

Spencer Dinwiddie led the Nets with 29 points on 10-for-17 shooting and D'Angelo Russell had a double-double with 25 points and 10 assists.

Tight throughout, the game featured 17 ties and 15 lead changes.

Trailing 104-102, the Nets scored seven straight points. Jarrett Allen scored in the lane off a Russell dish, Russell forced a fly-by with a ball fake and calmly dropped in an elbow jumper, and DeMarre Carroll's 3-pointer from the left corner put the Nets up 109-104 with just under three minutes to go, the largest lead of the fourth quarter for either team since Orlando led 93-89 two minutes into the period.

After D.J. Augustin scored for the Magic, the Nets got a basket when Orlando tipped in a Carroll miss for a 111-106 lead with 40.7 seconds remaining. Nikola Vucevic scored for the Magic, and after a Nets turnover Terrence Ross made two free throws to cut the Brooklyn lead to 111-110 with 21.7 seconds to go.

With 15.9 seconds remaining, Rodions Kurucs made 1-of-2 from the line to put the Nets up 112-110.

On the ensuing possession, the Magic were called for basket interference on Vucevic's tip-in of an Evan Fournier shot and the Nets took possession and inbounded with 3.1 seconds remaining. Russell made two final free throws to seal the game for Brooklyn.

Carroll had 19 points for the Nets, Kurucs and Joe Harris had 13 each, and Allen grabbed 11 rebounds, his sixth straight game with double-figure rebounds.

The Magic erased a 10-point Nets lead over the final six minutes of the second quarter as the teams went into halftime tied at 56.

After Orlando opened up with the game's first eight points, the Nets responded with a 17-4 run capped by an Allen dunk to go up by five midway through the first quarter. Brooklyn led 26-25 after the first quarter, and opened up the second quarter with an 8-1 burst that included threes from Carroll and Russell for a 34-26 lead.

Dinwiddie had 14 points in the quarter, and back-to-back drives put the Nets up by double-digits for the first time with a 42-32 lead five minutes into the second quarter. After Orlando's Johnathon Simmons and Shabazz Napier traded baskets, the Nets led 44-34 with six minutes to go in the half.

That's when the Magic put together a 12-2 run to tie the game at 46. Dinwiddie scored Brooklyn's final 10 points of the half before Orlando's Jonathan Isaac knocked down a three with 2.4 seconds remaining to knot the game at 56 going into the half.

The back-and-forth third quarter featured 10 lead changes, with Dinwiddie and Russell scoring nine points each in the period for Brooklyn. With the Nets trailing 83-81, Dinwiddie and Russell connected for back-to-back 3-pointers, and after Jerian Grant answered with a three for Orlando, a Dinwiddie drive sent the Nets into the fourth quarter leading 89-86.

UP NEXT

The Nets wrap up a three-game home stretch against the Knicks on Friday, the final meeting between the two teams this season. They'll be in Boston on Monday and then home to complete a back-to-back on Tuesday, facing the Chicago Bulls.