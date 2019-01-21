Nets 123, Kings 94: Russell Scores 31 as Brooklyn Rolls in Second Half

Nets outscore Sacramento by 34 points in second half
Posted: Jan 21, 2019

D'Angelo Russell followed up Friday's big show with an impressive encore, pouring in 31 points as the Brooklyn Nets beat the Sacramento Kings 123-94 win at Barclays Center for their fourth straight win.

The Nets lifted their record to 8-2 since New Year's, 17-5 since Dec. 7, and 25-23 overall.

One game after matching his career high with 40 points in Orlando, Russell continued to roll in sparking the third-quarter burst that lifted Brooklyn to a double-digit lead. He made 7-of-14 3-pointers, making him 15-for-26 from deep over the last two games, and had eight assists as well. It was the third 30-point game in Brooklyn's last four for Russell, who was named the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week earlier in the day.

The Nets took an eight-point lead into the fourth quarter, and quickly pushed it back into double digits with a basket from Treveon Graham and a 3-pointer from DeMarre Carroll. Brooklyn went on to extend that into a 15-4 run to open the quarter, going up 108-89 on a Graham 3-pointer with 7:37 to go.

Joe Harris had 19 points while making 3-of-4 3-pointers. Rodions Kurucs had 16 and Spencer Dinwiddie added 11 with six assists. Shabazz Napier had 10. Ed Davis grabbed 16 rebounds and Jarrett Allen had 12 boards.

A hot-shooting, 37-point second quarter propelled the Kings to a 60-55 halftime lead over the Nets.

Brooklyn jumped out to an early 14-7 lead behind eight points from Kurucs in the first five minutes. Two 3-pointers from Russell in the final minute gave Brooklyn a 29-23 lead after one quarter.

Sacramento vaulted into the led with a 12-3 run to open the second quarter and take a 35-32 lead on a Yogi Ferrell 3-pointer. The Nets jumped back ahead 41-40 on a Kurucs dunk, the first of six lead changes in less than three minutes.

The Bogdan Bogdanovic 3-pointer that put Sacramento back in front tipped off a 15-8 Kings run to close the first half.

After closing the first half with 13 points, Russell scored eight in the first 4:30 of the third quarter as the Nets opened up the second half on a 21-6 run, going up 77-66 on a after three straight 3-pointers -- two from Russell bookending another from Harris.

The Nets made 12 of their first 15 shots -- including five of six 3-pointers -- and went back up by double figures, 86-76, on a Harris 3-pointer after Sacramento cut the lead to five. With the Kings again within five, Russell made his seventh 3-pointer of the game for a 91-83 lead. A Rondae Hollis-Jefferson dunk capped a 38-point third quarter and put Brooklyn up 93-85 going into the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

The Nets host the Orlando Magic on Wednesday and the New York Knicks on Friday.

