Nets 123, Kings 94: Russell Scores 31 as Brooklyn Rolls in Second Half

D'Angelo Russell followed up Friday's big show with an impressive encore, pouring in 31 points as the Brooklyn Nets beat the Sacramento Kings 123-94 win at Barclays Center for their fourth straight win.

The Nets lifted their record to 8-2 since New Year's, 17-5 since Dec. 7, and 25-23 overall.

One game after matching his career high with 40 points in Orlando, Russell continued to roll in sparking the third-quarter burst that lifted Brooklyn to a double-digit lead. He made 7-of-14 3-pointers, making him 15-for-26 from deep over the last two games, and had eight assists as well. It was the third 30-point game in Brooklyn's last four for Russell, who was named the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week earlier in the day.

The Nets took an eight-point lead into the fourth quarter, and quickly pushed it back into double digits with a basket from Treveon Graham and a 3-pointer from DeMarre Carroll. Brooklyn went on to extend that into a 15-4 run to open the quarter, going up 108-89 on a Graham 3-pointer with 7:37 to go.

Joe Harris had 19 points while making 3-of-4 3-pointers. Rodions Kurucs had 16 and Spencer Dinwiddie added 11 with six assists. Shabazz Napier had 10. Ed Davis grabbed 16 rebounds and Jarrett Allen had 12 boards.

A hot-shooting, 37-point second quarter propelled the Kings to a 60-55 halftime lead over the Nets.

Brooklyn jumped out to an early 14-7 lead behind eight points from Kurucs in the first five minutes. Two 3-pointers from Russell in the final minute gave Brooklyn a 29-23 lead after one quarter.

Sacramento vaulted into the led with a 12-3 run to open the second quarter and take a 35-32 lead on a Yogi Ferrell 3-pointer. The Nets jumped back ahead 41-40 on a Kurucs dunk, the first of six lead changes in less than three minutes.

The Bogdan Bogdanovic 3-pointer that put Sacramento back in front tipped off a 15-8 Kings run to close the first half.

After closing the first half with 13 points, Russell scored eight in the first 4:30 of the third quarter as the Nets opened up the second half on a 21-6 run, going up 77-66 on a after three straight 3-pointers -- two from Russell bookending another from Harris.

The Nets made 12 of their first 15 shots -- including five of six 3-pointers -- and went back up by double figures, 86-76, on a Harris 3-pointer after Sacramento cut the lead to five. With the Kings again within five, Russell made his seventh 3-pointer of the game for a 91-83 lead. A Rondae Hollis-Jefferson dunk capped a 38-point third quarter and put Brooklyn up 93-85 going into the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

The Nets host the Orlando Magic on Wednesday and the New York Knicks on Friday.