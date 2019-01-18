Nets 117, Magic 115: Russell Matches Career High with 40 Points Plus Game-Winner

D'Angelo Russell's 3-pointer put the Brooklyn Nets ahead in the final minute as they capped a comeback from a 21-point first-half deficit with a 117-115 win over the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center.

With the game tied at 113, Russell pulled up for the decisive three with 27.1 seconds remaining. Orlando's Terrence Ross drew a foul on a 3-point attempt and made 2 of 3 from the line, and Spencer Dinwiddie made 1 of 2 to put the Nets up 117-115 before the Nets denied Orlando on its final possession.

Russell matched his career high with 40 points, shooting 16-for-25 and 8-for-12 from 3-point range with seven assists. Brooklyn's second big comeback win on its two-game road trip gave the Nets three straight wins and lifted their record above .500 at 24-23.

After closing within four points on several occasions early in the fourth quarter, the Nets still found themselves down eight with just under five minutes to go, 111-103. But they held the Magic scoreless for more than four minutes in putting together a 10-0 run to take the lead.

The Nets were down 111-109 and inbounding on their own baseline when Dinwiddie curled into the corner for a short pass from Harris, knocking down a go-ahead 3-pointer and drawing a foul. The four-point play put the Nets up 113-11 with just under a minute to go, but the Magic finally got back on the board with Nikola Vucevic's short jumper in the lane to tie the game with 33.6 seconds remaining.

Dinwiddie had 20 points for the Nets, and was followed by Shabazz Napier (12), Harris (11) and DeMarre Carroll (10). Jarrett Allen grabbed 11 rebounds.

The Nets are now 7-3 in 2019 and 16-5 over their last 21 games.

Russell's big shooting surge in late in the second quarter kept the Nets in range at halftime after they trailed by as many as 21 points.

When the Magic weren't attacking the rim or the boards in the first half, they were knocking down 50 percent of their 3-pointers, shooting 7-for-14 in the first half and taking a 58-37 lead with under five minutes to go in the second quarter.

Then Russell came alive, making five 3-pointers and scoring 17 points in the final 4:22 of the first half. His fifth three brought the Nets within 65-54, and they had an opportunity to close within single digits before a turnover on their final possession of the half was followed by a Vucevic basket for Orlando that gave the Magic a 67-54 halftime lead.

Russell finished the first half with 24 points, making 6-of-8 3-pointers.

Orlando made nine of its first 12 shots to start the second half and extended its lead bacdk to 86-68 midway through the quarter. But the Nets cut the deficit to 10 with a 13-5 run and a Dinwiddie 3-pointer made it a 91-81 game.

A Napier 3-pointer and a short Dinwiddie jumper brought the Nets within single digits going into the fourth quarter, trailing 95-86, and Napier opened the fourth with another 3-pointer to bring the Nets within six, 95-89.

UP NEXT

The Nets are back in Brooklyn for an afternoon game against Sacramento on Monday, followed by a quick rematch with Orlando on Wednesday and the fourth and final matchup of the season against the Knicks next Friday.