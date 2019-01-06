Nets 117, Bulls 100: Russell, Carroll Keep Hot Scoring Streaks Going for Brooklyn

CHICAGO -- The Brooklyn Nets made it two straight wins to open up their three-game road trip, beating the Chicago Bulls 117-100 Sunday afternoon at the United Center.

With the win, the Nets hit the 41-game midpoint of their schedule with 20 wins two seasons after winning 20 games for the entire season. They're also sitting in the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference after winning 12 of their last 15 games.

The Nets took control for good with a 12-3 run to open the fourth quarter that extended their lead to 15 points. Shabazz Napier opened with two free throws, followed by Ed Davis finishing an alley-oop dunk off a D'Angelo Russell feed.

After a Lauri Markkanen three for the Bulls, Russell dropped in a pull-up jumper and DeMarre Carroll and Napier hit 3-pointers for a 100-85 Brooklyn lead with 8:25 to go.

Russell led the Nets with 28 points, plus five rebounds and four assists, while Carroll had 20 points. Russell is now averaging 23.3 points per game over his last six games and Carroll 19.3 over the last four.

Allen had 19 points with six rebounds and two blocks, while Napier added 18.

The Nets led by as many as 12 points in the second quarter before Zach LaVine shot Chicago into a halftime tie.

After a soft-shooting start, the Nets built a 10-point lead late in the first quarter, going up 28-18 on Napier's 3-pointer with 6.7 seconds remaining.

A Russell 3-pointer a minute into the second quarter gave Brooklyn a 34-22 lead, and the Nets were still up 38-29 after two Russell free throws three minutes later.

But the Bulls got even at 46 with a 17-8 run over the next five minutes. LaVine scored 15 points in the final seven minutes of the quarter as Chicago outscored Brooklyn 26-17 going into halftime to tie the game at 55.

The Nets jumped out to a lead they would not give up with the first seven points of the second half. Allen knocked down two free throws, Jared Dudley hit a three, and then slipped a pass to a crashing Allen for a dunk and a 62-55 lead.

With the Bulls within four points, Allen made two more free throws, and Russell connected for two 3-pointers within 30 seconds to push the Brooklyn lead back up to 79-69. Carroll's 3-pointer gave the Nets an 88-79 lead before Ryan Arcidiacono hit from deep for Chicago to make it an 88-82 game going into the fourth.

UP NEXT

The Nets face the Celtics in Boston Monday for their third game in four nights. They'll be back in Brooklyn Wednesday to host the Hawks, then go to Toronto to face the Raptors on Friday.