Nets 109, Grizzlies 100: Russell Scores 23, Carroll Sparks Fourth Quarter

MEMPHIS — The Brooklyn Nets opened up a three-game road trip with a gritty win over the Memphis Grizzlies, separating themselves in the fourth quarter on the strength of a DeMarre Carroll spree from 3-point range.

Carroll knocked down three of his five 3-pointers in the quarter, stretching the Brooklyn lead to eight points on each occasion, as the Nets held on for a 109-100 win at FedEx Forum.

Playing against the team that drafted him in 2009, the veteran forward continued his recent surge with his fifth straight double-figure scoring game, finishing with 20 points. Over that stretch, Carroll is shooting 26-49, and he's 12-20 from 3-point range over the last three.

With Memphis back within 97-92, Joe Harris scored on a drive and then finished an alley-oop pass from D'Angelo Russell for a layup. A Jarrett Allen dunk and two Russell free throws extended a 9-2 run that had the Nets up 106-94 with under three minutes to go.

Russell finished with a double-double with 23 points and 10- assists and Harris had 18 points, making three of five 3-pointers. Allen had a double-double as well with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Led by Carroll, the Brooklyn bench outscored Memphis 50-20 with Spencer Dinwiddie scoring 13 and Shabazz Napier adding 10.

The Nets held on to a slim 48-47 margin at halftime after a second quarter of trading runs with the Grizzlies.

They were tied at 26 after one quarter, coming back from nine down in outscoring Memphis 13-4 over the final four minutes, capped by a Russell 3-pointer that knotted the game.

After the Grizzlies scored the first seven points of the second quarter, the Nets answered with an 11-0 run for 37-33 lead. Ed Davis scored inside to tie the game and Treveon Graham popped in a short baseline jumper for Brooklyn's first lead of the game.

A 9-0 Memphis burst -- seven points from Marc Gasol -- sent the Grizzlies on the way to a 45-42 lead, but Russell dropped in a jumper, Harris put back his own miss, and a Russell drive made it 48-45 before Mike Conley's runner in the lane made it a 48-47 game at the half.

The middle of the third quarter featured four of the game's seven lead changes. The last of those came from a Harris 3-pointer that put Brooklyn up 64-63. A Russell 3-pointer sent the Nets into the fourth quarter with an 81-77 lead.

UP NEXT

The Nets wrap up their three-games-in-four-nights road trip with a back-to-back in Chicago (Sunday) and Boston (Monday). They'll be back in Brooklyn to host the Hawks on Wednesday.