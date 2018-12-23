Nets 111, Suns 103: Dinwiddie's 24, Kurucs' Double-Double Pace Brooklyn

After having their seven-game winning streak snapped on Friday night, the Brooklyn Nets didn't waste any time getting back on the right side of the ledger.

The Nets took control of their Sunday evening game against the Phoenix Suns in the third quarter, stretching their lead to 17 points by the end of the period on the way to a 111-103 win.

Brooklyn had 91 points by the end of the third quarter to keep up its recent offensive surge. Coming in, the Nets were averaging 116.4 points over their previous eight games after averaging 108.7 in their first 26. During that same stretch, their offensive rating rose to 115.1 compared to 108.2 previously.

The Nets pushed their lead as large as 20 points in the fourth quarter, with six players finishing with double figures in scoring, led by Spencer Dinwiddie with 24 points plus seven assists. D'Angelo Russell had 18 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Rookie Rodions Kurucs posted his first career double-double with 16 points and a career-high 10 rebounds. Ed Davis had 15 points and nine rebounds, Joe Harris had 13 points and Jarrett Allen had 11 points with nine rebounds.

Harris became the first player in franchise history to make at least three 3-pointers in six straight games and is shooting 53 percent from deep over that stretch.

The Nets took a 63-56 lead at halftime after piling up a 38-point first quarter, but the Suns hung close in shooting 52.1 percent in the half.

Two early Harris threes had Brooklyn up 12-8, and then Kurucs got going, scoring six of the Nets' next nine points. A Dinwiddie 3-pointer gave Brooklyn its largest lead of the first half, 33-25. Brooklyn was still up by eight midway through the second quarter before the Suns cut into that 47-39 lead with a little 7-3 run.

A Russell drive put Brooklyn back up 60-52 with just over a minute remaining in the half. Phoenix cut it to 60-56 before Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored the final three points of the half for the Nets.

With the Suns within 66-64 in the third quarter, the Nets took control of the game with a 13-0 run.

First, Harris and Russell drilled 3-pointers 30 seconds apart. Kurucs knocked down another long jumper from the corner with his foot on the 3-point line, then cut baseline for a duck-under-the-rim reverse dunk as Russell slipped him the assist. A Jared Dudley 3-pointer put Brooklyn up 79-64 with just under five minutes to go in the quarter.

The Nets went on to hold the Suns scoreless for a full four minutes. Phoenix went 0-5 from 3-point range in the quarter after shooting just 1-for-7 to start in the first half. A Russell 3-pointer in the final minute of the quarter gave Brooklyn a 91-74 lead going into the fourth quarter, its largest lead of the game to that point.

UP NEXT

The Nets come back after Christmas to play the Hornets on Wednesday. It's the final game of a busy home stretch that saw them play 13 of 17 games at Barclays Center. After that, they're off to Charlotte and Milwaukee for a road back-to-back on Friday and Saturday.