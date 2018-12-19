Nets 96, Bulls 93: Harris Hits Winner and Dinwiddie Scores 27

Joe Harris banked in a runner with 43 seconds remaining for the go-ahead basket as the Brooklyn Nets pushed their winning streak to seven games with a 96-93 win in Chicago against the Bulls.

With the Nets down 93-92, Harris' basket represented the 23rd lead change in a game that also had 21 ties.

The Bulls had the biggest lead of the fourth quarter at 86-80 before Harris made a three and Rodions Kurucs and Spencer Dinwiddie each drove the rim, giving Brooklyn an 87-86 lead. Neither team led by more than two the rest of the way until Dinwiddie's two free throws with 1.4 seconds remaining.

Chicago had two possessions between Harris' basket and Dinwiddie's two free throws, and both ended in turnovers.

Dinwiddie led the Nets with 27 points, shooting 8-for-15 and 4-for-8 from 3-point range. Jarrett Allen has his 12th double-double of the season with 16 points and 12 rebounds. D'Angelo Russell had 13 and Harris added 11.

The Nets took a one-point halftime edge, leading 40-39 after both teams struggled for offense early. Combined, the Nets and Bulls made just five of 25 first-half 3-point attempts.

It was pick-and-roll offense with Allen where the Nets found their points early. The 6-11 center scored 12 of Brooklyn's first 14 points before Chicago took a 27-22 lead after one quarter.

Brooklyn took a 33-31 lead while holding Chicago scoreless for more than five minutes in a little 7-0 run consisting of a Dinwiddie 3-pointer, a Russell jumper and a Dinwiddie drive.

Dinwiddie added Brooklyn's final five points of the quarter as well, giving him a team-high 14 at the half as well as the Nets' only three made 3-pointers of the first half.

The third quarter didn't offer much more separation. Chicago's seven-point lead was short-lived as Harris connected for two 3-pointers in an 8-2 Nets run for a 53-51 lead. Nobody led by more than a basket for the rest of the quarter as the Nets and Bulls went into the fourth tied at 91.

UP NEXT

The Nets are back home in Brooklyn to play the Pacers, Suns and Hornets over the next week.