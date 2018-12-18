Nets 115, Lakers 110: Russell Posts Double-Double and Brooklyn Wins Sixth Straight

The Brooklyn Nets stretched their winning streak to six games with a 115-110 win over the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday night at Barclays Center.

With the Nets holding a three-point lead in the final minute, D'Angelo Russell knocked down a 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down for a 113-107 Nets lead with 22.1 seconds to go. LeBron James answered with a corner three with 17.4 seconds remaining, but Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made 1-of-2 from the line for a four-point lead.

A James airball on a deep pull-up three gave the ball back to Brooklyn, and again Hollis-Jefferson made 1-of-2 to put the Nets up five with 8.7 seconds to go.

Russell posted a double-double in leading the Nets with 22 points and 13 assists, Joe Harris had 19 points and Dinwiddie added 18. Hollis-Jefferson had 17 and DeMarre Carroll and Jared Dudley had 13 each.

The Nets shot 48.4 percent overall and 41.2 percent from 3-point range.

The Nets went up by 13 early in the fourth quarter after opening the period with an 8-2 run capped by a Harris 3-pointer and then an over the shoulder layup that he somehow spun into the rim cutting to the basket and scoring off a Hollis-Jefferson feed. That made it 98-85 Brooklyn four minutes into the quarter.

A 15-4 Los Angeles run brought the Lakers within 104-102 with just under four minutes to go. Harris and Dudley scored off cuts down the lane for a 108-102 lead before Lonzo Ball's 3-pointer for the Lakers. Dudley's long jumper with his foot on the line made it 110-105 Brooklyn with 53 seconds to go.

The Nets put up another high-scoring first half in leading the Lakers 62-57 while shooting an even 50 percent overall (24-48) and from 3-point range (9-18).

Russell scored 11 points to lead the Nets in a basket-for-basket first quarter, with his 3-pointer putting the Nets up 33-31 in the final minute of the quarter before a James free throw made it a one-point game going into the second.

An elbow jumper to open the second quarter made Russell 5-for-8 from the field, and Ed Davis' thunderous rebound dunk put Brooklyn up 37-32. A Davis finish in traffic put the Nets up 46-39 with 7:30 to go in the half.

But James scored the game's next six points, launching an 11-0 Lakers run that put Los Angeles up 50-46 as the Nets went scoreless for over three minutes.

Carroll's 3-pointer got Brooklyn back on the board, and with the Nets down 54-49, Dinwiddie led a 13-3 run to close the half. He opened with a 3-pointer that was followed by another from Harris. Dinwiddie got into the lane and bounced off a defender for an elbow jumper, then curled around a Davis screen for a 3-pointer and a 60-56 Brooklyn lead.

Dinwiddie's drive with 3.7 seconds to go put the Nets up 62-57 and gave him 15 points for the first half, while Russell had 17 plus six assists to that point.

With the Nets up 67-65 in the third quarter, a 12-0 run gave them a 14-point lead. It started with a Harris three, followed by an Allen dunk. Carroll finished in transition and Russell put a bow on a drive down the lane with a little dream shake and a soft finish for a 76-65 bulge before Hollis-Jefferson added a three-point play to cap the run.

With the Nets still up 88-77 after two Hollis-Jefferson free throws with 2:18 to go in the third quarter, James scored the next six points to bring Los Angeles within five before Hollis-Jefferson roared down the lane off an inbounds for a dunk and a 90-83 Brooklyn lead going into the fourth.

UP NEXT

The Nets are in Chicago Wednesday night for the second half of their eighth back-to-back of the season. They dropped the second game of the first six back-to-backs before beating the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 8. They follow with three straight games at Barclays Center; against the Pacers on Friday, the Suns on Sunday, and the Hornets next Wednesday, Dec. 26.