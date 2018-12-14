Nets 125, Wizards 118: Dinwiddie Scores 27 as Brooklyn Wins Fourth Straight
Harris has 19, rookie Kurucs scores career-high 15 points
Posted: Dec 14, 2018
The Brooklyn Nets won their fourth straight game, putting up a blistering 70 points in the first half, taking a 15-point lead into the fourth quarter and closing out the Washington Wizards for a 125-118 win.
Washington got within 108-104 with 5:33 to go, but with the Nets still holding a four-point lead a minute later, they put together a 9-0 run that sealed the game.
Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-of-4 in two trips to the line, followed by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson making 1-of-2. A Joe Harris 3-pointer made it 120-109, and Harris followed with a drive that drew a goaltend for a 13-point lead with 2:212 remaining.
Dinwiddie led the Nets with 27 points, two nights after scoring a career-high 39 in Philadelphia. Harris had 19 with two late threes. Rookie Rodions Kurucs notched a career-high 15 points and Hollis-Jefferson matched that and added a team-high nine rebounds.
Jarrett Allen and DeMarre Carroll each had 12 points.
The Nets shot 52.4 percent from the field.
The Nets put up their highest scoring quarter and half of the season in taking a 70-59 halftime lead while shooting 57.8 percent overall and 42.9 percent from 3-point range over the first 24 minutes.
Down 31-27 going into the second quarter, they opened the quarter with a 10-2 run to take a 37-33 lead. A 10-2 burst featured five points from Hollis-Jefferson as Brooklyn went up 57-45 with 4:25 to go in the half. They took their biggest lead of the half with when Dinwiddie knocked down a step-back three and followed with two free throws fora 67-53 edge.
Late 3-pointers by Austin Rivers and Bradley Beal kept Washington close and Carroll's free throw capped a 43-point quarter for the Nets.
Dinwiddie scored 10 of Brooklyn's final 13 points of the third quarter as the Nets pulled out to a 101-85 lead going into the fourth.
UP NEXT
The Nets host the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday before visiting the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.
Summer League
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Orlando Magic played on Fri July 6th 2018. The Magic beat the Nets 86 to 80. Shawn Dawson led the scoring with 19 points, Semaj Christon led in assists with 4 assists, and James Webb III led by grabbing 8 rebounds.FridayFri Jul 06 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NVL 80-86
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dawson19PTSS. Christon4ASTSJ. Webb III8RBSNBA TVWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sat July 7th 2018. The Thunder beat the Nets 90 to 76. Theo Pinson led the scoring with 16 points, Jordan McLaughlin led in assists with 6 assists, and Trevor Thompson led by grabbing 7 rebounds.SaturdaySat Jul 07 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NVL 76-90
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMET. Pinson16PTSJ. McLaughlin6ASTST. Thompson7RBSNBA TVWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves played on Mon July 9th 2018. The Timberwolves beat the Nets 78 to 69. Yuta Watanabe led the scoring with 14 points, Jordan McLaughlin led in assists with 5 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 12 rebounds.MondayMon Jul 09 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NVL 69-78
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEY. Watanabe14PTSJ. McLaughlin5ASTSJ. Allen12RBSESPNUWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Houston Rockets played on Wed July 11th 2018. The Rockets beat the Nets 109 to 102. Milton Doyle led the scoring with 21 points, Milton Doyle led in assists with 6 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 11 rebounds.WednesdayWed Jul 11 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NVL 102-109
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEM. Doyle21PTSM. Doyle6ASTSJ. Allen11RBSESPN 2Watch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers played on Fri July 13th 2018. The Pacers beat the Nets 116 to 79. Tyler Davis led the scoring with 19 points, Jordan McLaughlin led in assists with 5 assists, and Trevor Thompson led by grabbing 9 rebounds.FridayFri Jul 13 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NVL 79-116
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMET. Davis19PTSJ. McLaughlin5ASTST. Thompson9RBSESPNUWatch Game
Preseason
-
home gameGame between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Wed October 3rd 2018. The Knicks beat the Nets 107 to 102. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 15 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 6 assists, and Treveon Graham led by grabbing 9 rebounds.WednesdayWed Oct 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 102-107
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert15PTSS. Dinwiddie6ASTST. Graham9RBSWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Detroit Pistons played on Mon October 8th 2018. The Nets beat the Pistons 110 to 108. D'Angelo Russell led the scoring with 25 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 8 assists, and Ed Davis led by grabbing 10 rebounds.MondayMon Oct 08 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MIW 110-108OT1
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Russell25PTSC. LeVert8ASTSE. Davis10RBSWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Raptors played on Wed October 10th 2018. The Raptors beat the Nets 118 to 91. Jarrett Allen led the scoring with 24 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 8 assists, and D'Angelo Russell led by grabbing 7 rebounds.WednesdayWed Oct 10 Bell Centre, Montreal, QCL 91-118
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Allen24PTSS. Dinwiddie8ASTSD. Russell7RBSYESWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks played on Fri October 12th 2018. The Nets beat the Knicks 113 to 107. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 19 points, D'Angelo Russell led in assists with 8 assists, and Ed Davis led by grabbing 8 rebounds.FridayFri Oct 12 Madison Square Garden, New York, NYW 113-107
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie19PTSD. Russell8ASTSE. Davis8RBSYESWatch Game
Regular Season
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Detroit Pistons played on Wed October 17th 2018. The Pistons beat the Nets 103 to 100. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 27 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 6 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 10 rebounds.WednesdayWed Oct 17 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MIL 100-103
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert27PTSS. Dinwiddie6ASTSJ. Allen10RBSYESWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri October 19th 2018. The Nets beat the Knicks 107 to 105. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 28 points, D'Angelo Russell led in assists with 6 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 11 rebounds.FridayFri Oct 19 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 107-105
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert28PTSD. Russell6ASTSJ. Allen11RBSYESWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers played on Sat October 20th 2018. The Pacers beat the Nets 132 to 112. Joe Harris led the scoring with 19 points, D'Angelo Russell led in assists with 7 assists, and Ed Davis led by grabbing 8 rebounds.SaturdaySat Oct 20 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, INL 112-132
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harris19PTSD. Russell7ASTSE. Davis8RBSYESWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers played on Wed October 24th 2018. The Nets beat the Cavaliers 102 to 86. D'Angelo Russell led the scoring with 18 points, D'Angelo Russell led in assists with 8 assists, and Ed Davis led by grabbing 10 rebounds.WednesdayWed Oct 24 Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OHW 102-86
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Russell18PTSD. Russell8ASTSE. Davis10RBSYESWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the New Orleans Pelicans played on Fri October 26th 2018. The Pelicans beat the Nets 117 to 115. D'Angelo Russell led the scoring with 24 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 5 assists, and Ed Davis led by grabbing 11 rebounds.FridayFri Oct 26 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LAL 115-117
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Russell24PTSS. Dinwiddie5ASTSE. Davis11RBSYESWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun October 28th 2018. The Warriors beat the Nets 120 to 114. D'Angelo Russell led the scoring with 25 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 7 assists, and Ed Davis led by grabbing 7 rebounds.SundaySun Oct 28 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 114-120
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Russell25PTSC. LeVert7ASTSE. Davis7RBSYESWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks played on Mon October 29th 2018. The Knicks beat the Nets 115 to 96. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 17 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 5 assists, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led by grabbing 7 rebounds.MondayMon Oct 29 Madison Square Garden, New York, NYL 96-115
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie17PTSC. LeVert5ASTSR. Hollis-Jefferson7RBSYESWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets played on Wed October 31st 2018. The Nets beat the Pistons 120 to 119. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 25 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 6 assists, and Ed Davis led by grabbing 10 rebounds.WednesdayWed Oct 31 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 120-119OT1
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie25PTSC. LeVert6ASTSE. Davis10RBSYESWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Houston Rockets and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri November 2nd 2018. The Rockets beat the Nets 119 to 111. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 29 points, Joe Harris led in assists with 4 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 8 rebounds.FridayFri Nov 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 111-119
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert29PTSJ. Harris4ASTSJ. Allen8RBSYESWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun November 4th 2018. The Nets beat the 76ers 122 to 97. D'Angelo Russell led the scoring with 21 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 8 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 10 rebounds.SundaySun Nov 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 122-97
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Russell21PTSS. Dinwiddie8ASTSJ. Allen10RBSYESWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns played on Tue November 6th 2018. The Nets beat the Suns 104 to 82. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 26 points, Jarrett Allen led in assists with 5 assists, and Ed Davis led by grabbing 12 rebounds.TuesdayTue Nov 06 Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, AZW 104-82
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert26PTSJ. Allen5ASTSE. Davis12RBSYESWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Denver Nuggets played on Fri November 9th 2018. The Nets beat the Nuggets 112 to 110. D'Angelo Russell led the scoring with 23 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 6 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 9 rebounds.FridayFri Nov 09 Pepsi Center, Denver, COW 112-110
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Russell23PTSS. Dinwiddie6ASTSJ. Allen9RBSYESWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Golden State Warriors played on Sat November 10th 2018. The Warriors beat the Nets 116 to 100. Joe Harris led the scoring with 24 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 6 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 7 rebounds.SaturdaySat Nov 10 ORACLE Arena, Oakland, CAL 100-116
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harris24PTSS. Dinwiddie6ASTSJ. Allen7RBSYESWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves played on Mon November 12th 2018. The Timberwolves beat the Nets 120 to 113. D'Angelo Russell led the scoring with 31 points, D'Angelo Russell led in assists with 6 assists, and Ed Davis led by grabbing 14 rebounds.MondayMon Nov 12 Target Center, Minneapolis, MNL 113-120
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Russell31PTSD. Russell6ASTSE. Davis14RBSYESWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets played on Wed November 14th 2018. The Heat beat the Nets 120 to 107. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 18 points, D'Angelo Russell led in assists with 5 assists, and Ed Davis led by grabbing 9 rebounds.WednesdayWed Nov 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 107-120
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie18PTSD. Russell5ASTSE. Davis9RBSYESWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Washington Wizards played on Fri November 16th 2018. The Nets beat the Wizards 115 to 104. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 25 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 8 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 12 rebounds.FridayFri Nov 16 Capital One Arena, Washington, DCW 115-104
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie25PTSS. Dinwiddie8ASTSJ. Allen12RBSYESWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the LA Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sat November 17th 2018. The Clippers beat the Nets 127 to 119. Jarrett Allen led the scoring with 24 points, D'Angelo Russell led in assists with 10 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 11 rebounds.SaturdaySat Nov 17 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 119-127
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Allen24PTSD. Russell10ASTSJ. Allen11RBSYESWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat played on Tue November 20th 2018. The Nets beat the Heat 104 to 92. D'Angelo Russell led the scoring with 20 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 7 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 14 rebounds.TuesdayTue Nov 20 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FLW 104-92
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Russell20PTSS. Dinwiddie7ASTSJ. Allen14RBSYESWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Dallas Mavericks played on Wed November 21st 2018. The Mavericks beat the Nets 119 to 113. Allen Crabbe led the scoring with 27 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 7 assists, and Ed Davis led by grabbing 9 rebounds.WednesdayWed Nov 21 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TXL 113-119
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEA. Crabbe27PTSS. Dinwiddie7ASTSE. Davis9RBSYESWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri November 23rd 2018. The Timberwolves beat the Nets 112 to 102. Joe Harris led the scoring with 18 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 8 assists, and DeMarre Carroll led by grabbing 7 rebounds.FridayFri Nov 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 102-112
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harris18PTSS. Dinwiddie8ASTSD. Carroll7RBSYESWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun November 25th 2018. The 76ers beat the Nets 127 to 125. D'Angelo Russell led the scoring with 38 points, D'Angelo Russell led in assists with 8 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 10 rebounds.SundaySun Nov 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 125-127
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Russell38PTSD. Russell8ASTSJ. Allen10RBSYESWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Utah Jazz and the Brooklyn Nets played on Wed November 28th 2018. The Jazz beat the Nets 101 to 91. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 18 points, D'Angelo Russell led in assists with 7 assists, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led by grabbing 11 rebounds.WednesdayWed Nov 28 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 91-101
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie18PTSD. Russell7ASTSR. Hollis-Jefferson11RBSYESWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri November 30th 2018. The Grizzlies beat the Nets 131 to 125. D'Angelo Russell led the scoring with 26 points, D'Angelo Russell led in assists with 8 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 12 rebounds.FridayFri Nov 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 125-131OT2
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Russell26PTSD. Russell8ASTSJ. Allen12RBSYESWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Washington Wizards played on Sat December 1st 2018. The Wizards beat the Nets 102 to 88. Allen Crabbe led the scoring with 14 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 8 assists, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led by grabbing 8 rebounds.SaturdaySat Dec 01 Capital One Arena, Washington, DCL 88-102
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEA. Crabbe14PTSS. Dinwiddie8ASTSR. Hollis-Jefferson8RBSYESWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Mon December 3rd 2018. The Cavaliers beat the Nets 99 to 97. D'Angelo Russell led the scoring with 30 points, D'Angelo Russell led in assists with 6 assists, and Ed Davis led by grabbing 10 rebounds.MondayMon Dec 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 97-99
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Russell30PTSD. Russell6ASTSE. Davis10RBSYESWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Brooklyn Nets played on Wed December 5th 2018. The Thunder beat the Nets 114 to 112. Allen Crabbe led the scoring with 22 points, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led in assists with 6 assists, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led by grabbing 9 rebounds.WednesdayWed Dec 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 112-114
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEA. Crabbe22PTSR. Hollis-Jefferson6ASTSR. Hollis-Jefferson9RBSYESWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri December 7th 2018. The Nets beat the Raptors 106 to 105. D'Angelo Russell led the scoring with 29 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 8 assists, and Ed Davis led by grabbing 15 rebounds.FridayFri Dec 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 106-105OT1
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Russell29PTSS. Dinwiddie8ASTSE. Davis15RBSYESWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks played on Sat December 8th 2018. The Nets beat the Knicks 112 to 104. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 25 points, D'Angelo Russell led in assists with 11 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 12 rebounds.SaturdaySat Dec 08 Madison Square Garden, New York, NYW 112-104
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie25PTSD. Russell11ASTSJ. Allen12RBSYESWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers played on Wed December 12th 2018. The Nets beat the 76ers 127 to 124. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 39 points, D'Angelo Russell led in assists with 7 assists, and Ed Davis led by grabbing 10 rebounds.WednesdayWed Dec 12 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PAW 127-124
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie39PTSD. Russell7ASTSE. Davis10RBSYESWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri December 14th 2018. The Nets beat the Wizards 125 to 118. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 27 points, D'Angelo Russell led in assists with 9 assists, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led by grabbing 9 rebounds.FridayFri Dec 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 125-118
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie27PTSD. Russell9ASTSR. Hollis-Jefferson9RBSYESWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets on Sun December 16th 2018 at 3:00pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WCBS 880 AM.SundaySun Dec 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY3:00pmETYESWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets on Tue December 18th 2018 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Dec 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls on Wed December 19th 2018 at 8:00pm EST at United Center Chicago, IL. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Dec 19 United Center, Chicago, IL8:00pmETYESWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Indiana Pacers and the Brooklyn Nets on Fri December 21st 2018 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Dec 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYESWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Phoenix Suns and the Brooklyn Nets on Sun December 23rd 2018 at 6:00pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WCBS 880 AM.SundaySun Dec 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY6:00pmETYESWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Charlotte Hornets and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed December 26th 2018 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Dec 26 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYESWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Charlotte Hornets on Fri December 28th 2018 at 7:00pm EST at Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Dec 28 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC7:00pmETYESWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks on Sat December 29th 2018 at 5:00pm EST at Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Dec 29 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI5:00pmETYESWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed January 2nd 2019 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Jan 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYESWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies on Fri January 4th 2019 at 8:00pm EST at FedExForum Memphis, TN. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Jan 04 FedExForum, Memphis, TN8:00pmETYESWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls on Sun January 6th 2019 at 3:30pm EST at United Center Chicago, IL. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WCBS 880 AM.SundaySun Jan 06 United Center, Chicago, IL3:30pmETYESWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics on Mon January 7th 2019 at 7:30pm EST at TD Garden Boston, MA. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Jan 07 TD Garden, Boston, MA7:30pmETYESWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed January 9th 2019 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Jan 09 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYESWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Raptors on Fri January 11th 2019 at 7:30pm EST at Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Jan 11 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON7:30pmETYESWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets on Mon January 14th 2019 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Jan 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYESWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Houston Rockets on Wed January 16th 2019 at 8:00pm EST at Toyota Center Houston, TX. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Jan 16 Toyota Center, Houston, TX8:00pmETYESWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Orlando Magic on Fri January 18th 2019 at 7:00pm EST at Amway Center Orlando, FL. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Jan 18 Amway Center, Orlando, FL7:00pmETYESWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Sacramento Kings and the Brooklyn Nets on Mon January 21st 2019 at 3:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Jan 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY3:30pmETYESWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed January 23rd 2019 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Jan 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYESWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets on Fri January 25th 2019 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Jan 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYESWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics on Mon January 28th 2019 at 7:30pm EST at TD Garden Boston, MA. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Jan 28 TD Garden, Boston, MA7:30pmETYESWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Chicago Bulls and the Brooklyn Nets on Tue January 29th 2019 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Jan 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYESWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the San Antonio Spurs on Thu January 31st 2019 at 8:30pm EST at AT&T Center San Antonio, TX. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.ThursdayThu Jan 31 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX8:30pmETYESWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Orlando Magic on Sat February 2nd 2019 at 7:00pm EST at Amway Center Orlando, FL. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Feb 02 Amway Center, Orlando, FL7:00pmETYESWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets on Mon February 4th 2019 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Feb 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Denver Nuggets and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed February 6th 2019 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Feb 06 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYESWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Chicago Bulls and the Brooklyn Nets on Fri February 8th 2019 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Feb 08 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYESWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Raptors on Mon February 11th 2019 at 7:30pm EST at Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Feb 11 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON7:30pmETYESWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wed February 13th 2019 at 7:00pm EST at Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, OH. Watch the game on YES, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Feb 13 Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH7:00pmETYES, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Brooklyn Nets on Thu February 21st 2019 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.ThursdayThu Feb 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYESWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Charlotte Hornets on Sat February 23rd 2019 at 7:00pm EST at Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Feb 23 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC7:00pmETYESWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the San Antonio Spurs and the Brooklyn Nets on Mon February 25th 2019 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Feb 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYESWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed February 27th 2019 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Feb 27 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYESWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Charlotte Hornets and the Brooklyn Nets on Fri March 1st 2019 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Mar 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYESWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat on Sat March 2nd 2019 at 7:30pm EST at AmericanAirlines Arena Miami, FL. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Mar 02 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL7:30pmETYESWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets on Mon March 4th 2019 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Mar 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed March 6th 2019 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Mar 06 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYESWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks on Sat March 9th 2019 at 7:00pm EST at State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Mar 09 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA7:00pmETYESWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets on Mon March 11th 2019 at 7:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Mar 11 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYESWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wed March 13th 2019 at 8:00pm EDT at Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Mar 13 Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK8:00pmETYESWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Utah Jazz on Sat March 16th 2019 at 9:00pm EDT at Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Mar 16 Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT9:00pmETYESWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the LA Clippers on Sun March 17th 2019 at 9:00pm EDT at Staples Center Los Angeles, CA. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.SundaySun Mar 17 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA9:00pmETYESWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings on Tue March 19th 2019 at 10:00pm EDT at Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Mar 19 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA10:00pmETYESWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers on Fri March 22nd 2019 at 10:30pm EDT at Staples Center Los Angeles, CA. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Mar 22 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA10:30pmETYESWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Portland Trail Blazers on Mon March 25th 2019 at 10:00pm EDT at Moda Center Portland, OR. Watch the game on YES, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Mar 25 Moda Center, Portland, OR10:00pmETYES, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers on Thu March 28th 2019 at 7:00pm EDT at Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.ThursdayThu Mar 28 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA7:00pmETYESWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets on Sat March 30th 2019 at 6:00pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WCBS 880 AM.SaturdaySat Mar 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY6:00pmETYESWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets on Mon April 1st 2019 at 7:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES.MondayMon Apr 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYESWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed April 3rd 2019 at 7:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES.WednesdayWed Apr 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYESWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks on Sat April 6th 2019 at 5:00pm EDT at Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI. Watch the game on YES, NBA TV.SaturdaySat Apr 06 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI5:00pmETYES, NBA TVWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers on Sun April 7th 2019 at 5:00pm EDT at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.SundaySun Apr 07 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN5:00pmETYESWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed April 10th 2019 at 8:00pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES.WednesdayWed Apr 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY8:00pmETYESWatch Game
No Future Games Scheduled Using This Filter