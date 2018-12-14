Nets 125, Wizards 118: Dinwiddie Scores 27 as Brooklyn Wins Fourth Straight

The Brooklyn Nets won their fourth straight game, putting up a blistering 70 points in the first half, taking a 15-point lead into the fourth quarter and closing out the Washington Wizards for a 125-118 win.

Washington got within 108-104 with 5:33 to go, but with the Nets still holding a four-point lead a minute later, they put together a 9-0 run that sealed the game.

Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-of-4 in two trips to the line, followed by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson making 1-of-2. A Joe Harris 3-pointer made it 120-109, and Harris followed with a drive that drew a goaltend for a 13-point lead with 2:212 remaining.

Dinwiddie led the Nets with 27 points, two nights after scoring a career-high 39 in Philadelphia. Harris had 19 with two late threes. Rookie Rodions Kurucs notched a career-high 15 points and Hollis-Jefferson matched that and added a team-high nine rebounds.

Jarrett Allen and DeMarre Carroll each had 12 points.

The Nets shot 52.4 percent from the field.

The Nets put up their highest scoring quarter and half of the season in taking a 70-59 halftime lead while shooting 57.8 percent overall and 42.9 percent from 3-point range over the first 24 minutes.

Down 31-27 going into the second quarter, they opened the quarter with a 10-2 run to take a 37-33 lead. A 10-2 burst featured five points from Hollis-Jefferson as Brooklyn went up 57-45 with 4:25 to go in the half. They took their biggest lead of the half with when Dinwiddie knocked down a step-back three and followed with two free throws fora 67-53 edge.

Late 3-pointers by Austin Rivers and Bradley Beal kept Washington close and Carroll's free throw capped a 43-point quarter for the Nets.

Dinwiddie scored 10 of Brooklyn's final 13 points of the third quarter as the Nets pulled out to a 101-85 lead going into the fourth.

UP NEXT

The Nets host the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday before visiting the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.