Nets 106, Raptors 105: Allen Delivers Game-Winner, Russell Scores 29

Fred VanVleet's 3-pointer rimmed out and Jarrett Allen grabbed the rebound and slammed the ball to the floor as the buzzer sounded, a needed release for the Brooklyn Nets.

It was Allen's finish a minute earlier that proved to be the winning basket as the Nets edged the Eastern Conference-leading Toronto Raptors 106-105 in overtime at Barclays Center.

In their last five games, the Nets had gone to overtime twice before losing and dropped two others by two points each.

This time they got the win after going to overtime tied at 98, with D'Angelo Russell scoring Brooklyn's first six points of the extra period. Kawhi Leonard's drive with just under two minutes to go had given the Raptors a 105-104 lead before Allen came through with the game-winner for the Nets.

The Nets spent the second half trading baskets with the Raptors before both teams missed chances for the go-ahead basket in the final 30 seconds, sending the game to overtime.

With the game tied at 87, Hollis-Jefferson connected for a 3-pointer from the corner, and Dinwiddie followed with two drives to the rim for a 94-87 Brooklyn lead with 4:52 to go. But Fred VanVleet promptly answered for Toronto with a corner three and a 9-0 Raptor run was capped by a Leonard three for a 96-94 lead with 2:23 to go.

Dinwiddie got the Nets back even with another drive and Allen put back a Dinwiddie miss for a 98-96 Nets lead with 1:20 to go, but Pascal Siakam converted inside to tie the game for the 10th time, including the fifth time in the fourth quarter.

Russell led the Nets with 29 points on 13-of-22 shooting, while Spencer Dinwiddie had 17 points and eight assists. Allen posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds and Ed Davis grabbed 15 rebounds.

The Nets ended up tied at 53 at the half after a rapidly played second quarter in which the two teams combined to shoot 56 percent from the floor while Brooklyn built and then surrendered a 14-point lead.

Brooklyn jumped out quickly, taking a 13-2 lead behind two early threes by Allen Crabbe and another from Russell, with Allen finishing in transition for an 11-point advantage. The Nets were still up 21-10 before Toronto closed the first quarter on a 10-3 run. Brooklyn shot 6-for-17 from 3-point range in the first quarter.

Leading 27-24 90 seconds into the second quarter, the Nets put together a 13-2 run that began with Rodions Kurucs' steal for an open-court dunk followed by a Jared Dudley three. After two Russell baskets, DeMarre Carroll hit a deep transition jumper from the left side and Jared Dudley fed Harris on a baseline cut for a 40-26 lead with 6:28 to go in the quarter.

But Toronto wiped out that deficit with a 23-7 run, taking a 49-47 lead on two Pascal Siakam free throws with 1:10 to go in the half.

Russell took over for the Nets in the third quarter. With the Nets down 59-55, Russell scored 15 points in less than five minutes, fueling a 19-11 stretch that put Brooklyn up 74-70 with 4:35 to go in the quarter. An O.G. Anunoby 3-pointer with two seconds remaining brought the Raptors within 80-79 going into the fourth.

