Wizards 102, Nets 88: Brooklyn Drops Road Trip to Washington

The Brooklyn Nets dropped their sixth straight game, 102-88, on the road against the Washington Wizards Saturday night to drop to 8-16.

An 11-0 Washington run to open the second half extended the Wizards' lead to 14 points and gave them control of the game that they did not relinquish. The closest the Nets got the rest of the way was a six-point margin midway through the third quarter. Washington extended its lead back to 15 points early in the fourth quarter and a 12-0 run midway through the final period made it a 20-point game.

Allen Crabbe led the Nets with 14 points, connecting on 3-of-5 3-point attempts. But the Nets shot just 36.3 percent, including 8-for-33 (24.2 percent) from 3-point range, in their lowest-scoring game of the season.

Down by as many as 12 points in the first half, the Nets moved back to within 42-39 by halftime.

With John Wall and Bradley Beal attacking the paint, Washington put together a 10-0 run to go up 14-10 midway through the first quarter and led 24-19 at the end of the quarter despite going 0-for-7 from 3-point range. Instead, the Wizards connected on 12 of their first 16 shots inside the arc.

Midway through the second, a 10-2 Washington run put the Wizards up 38-26. But Crabbe and Shabazz Napier answered with 3-pointers for Brooklyn, tipping off a 13-4 run going into halftime that brought the Nets within three points at the break.

UP NEXT

The Nets are back in Brooklyn for a busy week. After hosting the Cavaliers (Monday), Thunder (Wednesday) and Raptors (Friday), they visit the Knicks on Saturday.