Grizzlies 131, Nets 125 (2OT): Russell Scores 26 and Carroll Notches Season Highs

Forced into overtime after coming from behind in the fourth quarter to take a 10-point lead, the Brooklyn Nets dropped a double-overtime game to the Memphis Grizzlies at Barclays Center Friday night, 131-125.

With the Nets trailing by four in the second overtime, D'Angelo Russell scored eight straight Brooklyn points with two 3-pointers and then a twisting drive to give the Nets a 125-124 lead with 2:49 remaining. But Mike Conley's jumper put Memphis back in the lead, and his two free throws with 19.9 seconds remaining made it a three-point game.

Russell led Brooklyn with 26 points and eight assists. DeMarre Carroll posted season highs with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Shabazz Napier added 18 points. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Spencer Dinwiddie and Jarrett Allen each had 15 points, with Allen grabbing 12 rebounds.

Trailing by seven early in the fourth quarter, the Nets ran off a 22-5 burst capped by a Dinwiddie 3-pointer for a 102-92 lead with 3:52 to play. But the Grizzlies chipped away, and with 26.8 seconds to play in regulation, Jaren Jackson Jr. converted a four-point play to bring Memphis within three, 111-108.

A Brooklyn turnover on Carroll's inbounds pass to Russell gave the Grizzlies another opportunity, and Jackson connected again, this time from 30 feet out, to tie the game at 111 with 15.9 seconds remaining in regulation.

The Nets took a 117-113 lead in the first overtime with under two minutes to go, but Conley's runner in the lane tied the game with 9.9 seconds remaining sent the game to a second overtime.

Hollis-Jefferson, Russell and Carroll each scored in double figures in the first half as the Nets and Grizzlies went in to the break tied at 58 with both teams shooting at least 50 percent for the half.

Memphis pulled out to a 24-17 lead before the Nets closed the first quarter on a 9-2 run beginning with 3-pointers from Carroll and Napier to tie the game at 26. That was the start of a 3-point surge by Brooklyn. After missing seven straight following Allen Crabbe's early three, the Nets made six of 10 from deep over the final 14 minutes of the half beginning with Carroll's 3-pointer.

With the Nets down 50-44 and under four minutes to go in the half, a 7-0 run capped by another Carroll 3-pointer gave Brooklyn a 51-50 lead. The lead changed hands five more times over the final 2:30 of the first half before Allen's basket knotted the game at 58.

After Memphis scored the first six points of the second half, a 12-3 Brooklyn run finished off by Allen's slam in transition gave the Nets a 70-67 lead. But the Grizzlies would jump back up, 73-70, and with the game tied at 79, Memphis scored the next six points and took an 85-80 lead into the fourth quarter.

With the Grizzlies leading 87-80 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, the Nets outscored them 14-0 over the next four minutes. Carroll had seven points in the run, Ed Davis had four -- both on rebound putbacks -- and Russell knocked down a 3-pointer directly after Memphis went for a timeout to slow things down.

After Conley's 3-pointer broke Memphis' drought, the Nets extended their run to 18-3 on two Napier free throws and a Dinwiddie drive, taking a 98-90 lead.

UP NEXT

Their four-game home stretch complete, the Nets head to Washington to play the Wizards on Saturday. They're back at Barclays Center next week to pay the Cavaliers on Monday, the Thunder on Wednesday and the Raptors on Friday.