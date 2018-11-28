Jazz 101, Nets 91: Utah Pulls Away from Brooklyn in Fourth Quarter

The Brooklyn Nets did not find a solution to their crunch-time issues Wednesday night, falling 101-91 to the Utah Jazz after taking an eight-point lead into the fourth quarter.

With the Nets leading 87-86 with 4:40 to play, Donovan Mitchell scored seven straight Utah points to give the Jazz the lead for good on the way to finishing with 29 points. Utah outscored Brooklyn 31-13 in the fourth quarter.

Spencer Dinwiddie led the Nets with 18 points, with his third-quarter surge giving the Nets an 11-point lead late in that quarter. D'Angelo Russell had 14 points, as did Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Jarrett Allen, each of whom posted double-doubles with Hollis-Jefferson grabbing 11 rebounds and Allen 10. Ed Davis had 10 rebounds as well.

The Nets went into halftime down a point after a first half that at least picked up a bit after a rugged first quarter. The Jazz got their first eight points on Rudy Gobert dunks and were up 13-8 before five Shabazz Napier points got the Nets within 17-16 after the first quarter. At that point though, the two teams were a combined 14-for-45 shooting, including 1-for-10 from 3-point range.

The Nets began finding the rim to open the second quarter, with Russell's 3-pointer capping a 7-0 run that put Brooklyn up 21-17. Three-pointers from Napier and Allen Crabbe had the Nets up 29-25. Brooklyn shot 5-for-11 on 3-pointers in the second quarter, with Russell's three putting the Nets up 40-38 in the final minute of the half. Russell added a runner to give himself 10 first-half points before Mitchell's three gave Utah the halftime lead.

Dinwiddie took over the final minutes of the third quarter to send the Nets into the fourth with a 78-70 lead.

After the Jazz closed within 64-63, Dinwiddie scored Brooklyn's next 14 points, beginning with 2:58 remaining in the quarter. The first nine gave the Nets their first double-digit lead of the game, 73-63. Dinwiddie's surge last just over two minutes, with his 3-pointer putting Brooklyn up 78-67.

With the Nets still leading 82-77 in the fourth, Utah's 9-2 run gave the Jazz an 86-84 lead with 5:42 to play.

UP NEXT

The Nets complete a string of four straight home games against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday before visiting the Washington Wizards on Saturday, their only road game within an eight-game span. They'll be back at Barclays Center next week for three home games.