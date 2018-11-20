Nets 104, Heat 92: Russell, Brooklyn Close Out Miami in Fourth

MIAMI -- A week ago, the Brooklyn Nets had what coach Kenny Atkinson called "our poorest defensive effort of the season" against the Miami Heat.

There were circumstances, to be sure. The Nets were missing center Jarrett Allen, their defensive linchpin, for the second straight game due to illness. And they were playing their first game without their most disruptive perimeter defender, Caris Levert. They ended up surrendering 70 points in the paint in the loss.

Well, with the Nets visiting the Heat at American Airlines Arena Tuesday night, the presence of Allen helped out those interior defense issues. And the Nets, after some early offensive misfires of their own, found the rim enough while remaining stingy on the other end for a 104-92 win over the Heat.

Down 78-74, the Nets scored 11 straight points, with DeMarre Carroll connecting for a driving layup and a 3-pointer, and Spencer Dinwiddie drawing a goaltend on a drive for an 85-78 lead. A Rondae Hollis-Jefferson finish pushed the edge to 90-82 before five Hassan Whiteside points had Miami back within three with just under six minutes remaining.

But D'Angelo Russell scored all six Brooklyn points in a 6-2 burst to put the Nets back up by eight as the clock ticked under three minutes to go. Another Russell finish made it a 98-90 Brooklyn lead, and Dinwiddie's steal led to a Joe Harris layup for a 10-point Net advantage with under two minutes to go. Brooklyn outscored Miami 30-15 in the fourth quarter.

Russell scored eight of his team-high 20 points in the fourth quarter and added nine rebounds and six assists. Dinwiddie had 16 points and seven assists. Jarrett Allen had 13 points and a season-high 14 rebounds.

The Nets, after shooting just 32.5 percent in the first half (13-for-40, including 3-for-14 from 3-point range) shot 56.8 percent (25-44) in the second half. They limited Miami to 36 percent shooting, including 21.9 percent from 3-point range, for the game.

Early Brooklyn momentum faded in a first half that left offense behind. The Nets limited Miami to 33.3 percent shooting, but connected for just 32.5 percent themselves.

Russell knocked down two early threes, and another from Dinwiddie had Brooklyn up 15-4 with under four minutes to go in the first quarter, and the Nets remained up 20-13 going into the second. But the Heat opened up the second quarter with a 14-0 run that took up nearly five minutes.

Allen finally got Brooklyn back on the board, and scored six of the Nets' next eight points to stabilize things. The Nets' center had nine points and nine rebounds at halftime, while the Nets trailed 42-39.

Two Allen Crabbe threes had the Nets within 49-48 in the third, but the Heat, four for their first 20 from 3-point range, began to find their mark from deep. A Rodney McGruder three extended the Miami lead to 68-60. Threes from Dinwiddie and Carroll cut the deficit, with two Carroll free throws capping a 12-6 Brooklyn run that brought the Nets within 74-72 before they went into the fourth quarter down 77-74.

UP NEXT

After wrapping up this quick back-to-back two-game trip in Dallas on Wednesday, the Nets are back in Brooklyn to get a look at both sides of the big Jimmy Butler trade over the Thanksgiving weekend. They've got the Timberwolves at noon on Friday and then the Sixers on Sunday. The four-game home stretch continues with the Jazz next Wednesday and the Grizzlies next Friday.