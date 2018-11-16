Nets 115, Wizards 104: Dinwiddie, Russell Lead Brooklyn to Win in Washington

It had been a rough week for the Brooklyn Nets, with injuries, illness and three straight losses, but they turned the mood around and closed it out with a decisive win in Washington on Friday night, dominating the second half in a 115-104 win over the Wizards.

Guards Spencer Dinwiddie and D'Angelo Russell traded star turns for the Nets, combining for 48 points and 14 assists, controlling the offense and dictating play. Leading by two points at halftime, the Nets locked the Wizards down in limiting them to 30 percent shooting in the third quarter and building a 19-point lead by the early moments of the fourth.

Russell's fast start propelled him to 23 points on 8-of-16 shooting, plus six assists and two steals. Dinwiddie matched his season high with 25 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range, plus eight assists and three steals.

Jarrett Allen returned after missing two games due to illness and had 16 points and 12 rebounds to notch his fourth double-double of the season, matching his total from his rookie season last year.

Russell's fast start kept the Nets in the game early. The Brooklyn guard navigated his way to a string of mid-range jumpers in making six of his first eight shots and scoring 13 first-quarter points. Russell scored 11 of the Nets' first 13 points before Dinwiddie entered the game and knocked down a pair of threes.

Dinwiddie added 10 points in the second quarter to get to halftime with 16 points and five assists. He gave the Nets their first lead since Russell's game-opening basket when he converted a steal into a layup and a 42-41 lead with 5:25 to go in the first half.

Another Dinwiddie steal and layup three minutes later gave the Nets their biggest lead of the first half, 49-45. Dinwiddie's pull-up 3 made it 54-52 Brooklyn, before Dwight Howard scored inside -- 17 first-half points for the Washington center -- and a Joe Harris basket made it 56-54 Brooklyn at the half.

Leading 63-61, the Nets took charge with a 14-2 run that gave them a 14-point lead, 77-63, as they held the Wizards without a field goal for more than 3:30. Russell had five points -- all from the free throw line -- in the run, with Harris and Allen Crabbe connecting for threes. After the Wizards cut the lead to 10, DeMarre Carroll answered with two free throws and a wide-open three for an 84-69 lead, and the Nets eventually took a 91-79 lead into the fourth quarter.

With the Wizards still within 11 points at 95-84, an 8-0 run gave the Nets their biggest lead of the game, 103-84 with 8:48 to go.

WITHOUT RONDAE

While Jarrett Allen returned to action after missing two games due to illness, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was out with an ankle injury. That opened up some minutes for rookie Rodions Kurucs, who added nine points.

UP NEXT

The Nets return to Barclays Center to complete a back-to-back Saturday night against the LA Clippers. Then comes a road back-to-back at Miami on Tuesday and Dallas on Wednesday that will complete a stretch of seven out of nine games on the road over 16 days.