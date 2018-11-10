Warriors 116, Nets 100: Harris Notches Season-High 24 Points

Even without Steph Curry, the Golden State Warriors continued to roll like the NBA's premier offensive machine on Saturday night, and the Brooklyn Nets could not keep up on their visit to Oracle Arena.

The defending NBA champions snapped Brooklyn's three-game winning streak, 116-100, with the Nets on the second night of a back-to-back and the third game of their current four-game road trip.

The Warriors shot 55.4 percent and were led by Kevin Durant's 28 points and 11 assists, plus 25 from Quinn Cook and 24 from Klay Thompson.

Joe Harris led the Nets with 24 points, a season high and the second-biggest scoring night of his career. Harris, who came into the game leading the NBA in 3-point shooting, shot 4-for-6 from 3-point range and 9-for-12 overall. Spencer Dinwiddie had 14 points and six assists and D'Angelo Russell had 12 points and five assists.

The Nets kept up with the scorching Warriors for nearly all of the first half, until a 9-2 run sent Golden State into the break with a 65-53 lead, shooting 65.8 percent for the half. Harris put up 19 first-half points, shooting 7-for-10 overall and 3-for-4 from 3-point range, but Durant and Cook each had 19 for the Warriors.

Russell had 10 in the first half, including 10 of Brooklyn's first 18 points. When Harris cut to the rim to score off an assist from Jarrett Allen following an offensive rebound, the Nets were up 20-15 midway through the first quarter. A pretty Dinwiddie drive knotted the game at 24, but after a 12-4 run Golden State took a 36-30 lead after the first quarter.

Harris had 10 points in the first five minutes of the second quarter, finishing a reverse off a transition feed from Russell to tie the game at 44. But the Warriors outscored Brooklyn 21-9 over the final seven minutes of the half to take a 12-point halftime lead.

A 7-0 spurt early in the third quarter extended Golden State's lead to 72-55. Durant made it a 20-point lead for the first time just under the three-minute mark of the quarter, and the Warriors took a 94-74 lead into the fourth.

UP NEXT

The Nets close out their road trip in Minnesota on Monday night, then return home to host the Miami Heat at Barclays Center on Wednesday.