Nets 112, Nuggets 110: LeVert's Game-Winner Lifts Brooklyn to Third Straight Win
Russell leads Nets with 23 points in road win at Denver
Posted: Nov 09, 2018
- Google Plus
Caris LeVert's drive for the game-winner gave the Brooklyn Nets a 112-110 win over the Denver Nuggets, a third straight win for the Nets that evened their record for the season at 6-6.
It was a big win for Brooklyn over a team that has looked like one of the league's strongest over the first three weeks, winning nine of its first 11 coming in, including a victory over defending champion Golden State.
But it was LeVert and the Nets who closed it out after a tightrope fourth quarter. With the Nets aiming for the last shot, LeVert held the ball on the perimeter before facing pressure from Gary Harris. He got around him into the lane, pulled up just inside the foul line, and knocked down a floater with .03 seconds to go.
"It's an iso, but heck, that's what the kid's good at," said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. "They pressured him, but he got by them and got into the lane."
GAME-WINNER. @CarisLeVert. #WeGoHard pic.twitter.com/Btz2ljJTZA— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 10, 2018
After the Nuggets closed within 84-83 with 9:28 to go, it was a single-possession game with five ties over the next eight minutes. With the Nets up 106-104, Denver scored the next six points to take a 110-104 lead with just over a minute to go.
Spencer Dinwiddie drew a foul on a drive to bring the Nets within two, then LeVert drove to set up a drop-off to Allen for a dunk that tied the game at 110 with 29.4 seconds to go. When Nikola Jokic traveled at the other end, the Nets got the ball back with 22.1 seconds to go and put it in LeVert's hands to go for the win.
LeVert finished with 17 points and five assists. D'Angelo Russell led Brooklyn with 23 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Jarrett Allen had 12 points, nine rebounds, and five blocks to match a career high. Dinwiddie came off the bench for 12 points and a team-high six assists.
The Nets were up by as many as 14 points in the first half before taking an eight-point lead into the break. It was a lead built initially on red-hot 3-point shooting, but even as that faded, the ball movement didn't, with the Nets registering 17 assists on 20 field goals made in the first half -- all while committing just four turnovers.
Brooklyn got its first 18 points on 3-pointers -- Harris and Russell with two apiece -- as they built a double-digit lead midway through the quarter. When Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Allen Crabbe joined in early in the second quarter the Nets had a 42-28 lead with 9:34 to go in the first half.
Jokic had 20 points for Denver in the first half, including seven in a 10-2 run that brought Denver back within 51-47 before the Nets closed the half with an Allen dunk and two free throws from Russell for a 55-47 halftime lead.
Denver closed within 59-57 after a 10-2 run in the third quarter and eventually caught the Nets at 65. The Nuggets kept on rolling behind Jokic to a 74-71 lead with 1:46 to go in the quarter. But the Nets scored the next eight points -- DeMarre Carroll's 3-pointer in the run snapped a 0-for-12 Nets skid -- and then Dinwiddie drained a halfcourt buzzer-beater to send the Nets into the fourth up 82-76.
MILE HIGH HOMECOMING
Spencer Dinwiddie played his annual return game in Denver after starring at nearby University of Colorado, a little over a half hour away. Dinwiddie started all 86 games he played for the Buffaloes over three years before a knee injury ended his college career and he declared for the 2014 NBA Draft the following spring. Dinwiddie's customized game sneakers bore the school's colors and logo with a salute to fellow Colorado alum Chauncey "Mr. Big Shot" Billups.
View this post on Instagram
Game 12: @cubuffs / @1mrbigshot. There’s no other way to return to one of my homes. Had 3 great years here and wouldn’t trade my time in Boulder for any other experience. Also had to pay homage to the best alumni in our schools history. My quest to be 2.0 and take that mantle continues every night. #AudienceOfOne #K8IROS #kotd Artwork: @k_o.brand_kickasso
A post shared by Spencer Dinwiddie (@sdinwiddie_2508) on
Kenneth Faried spent his first seven seasons in Denver before being acquired in a summer trade. Faried averaged 11.4 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Nuggets.
UP NEXT
The Nets are at Western Conference leader Golden State on Saturday night, then wrap up their four-game trip in Minnesota on Monday. They'll return home to host the Miami Heat on Wednesday.
Brooklyn Nets Game Leaders
Upcoming Home Games
2018-19 Season
- 2011
- 2012
- 2013
- 2014
- 2015
- 2016
- 2017
- 2018
- All Seasons
- Summer League
- Preseason
- Regular Season
- Post Season
- Home
- Away
- All Teams
- Atlanta
- Boston
- Brooklyn
- Charlotte
- Chicago
- Cleveland
- Dallas
- Denver
- Detroit
- Golden State
- Houston
- Indiana
- L.A. Lakers
- LA Clippers
- Memphis
- Miami
- Milwaukee
- Minnesota
- New Orleans
- New York
- Oklahoma City
- Orlando
- Philadelphia
- Phoenix
- Portland
- Sacramento
- San Antonio
- Toronto
- Utah
- Washington
Summer League
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Orlando Magic played on Fri July 6th 2018. The Magic beat the Nets 86 to 80. Shawn Dawson led the scoring with 19 points, Semaj Christon led in assists with 4 assists, and James Webb III led by grabbing 8 rebounds.FridayFri Jul 06 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NVL 80-86
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dawson19PTSS. Christon4ASTSJ. Webb III8RBSNBA TV
-
home gameGame between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sat July 7th 2018. The Thunder beat the Nets 90 to 76. Theo Pinson led the scoring with 16 points, Jordan McLaughlin led in assists with 6 assists, and Trevor Thompson led by grabbing 7 rebounds.SaturdaySat Jul 07 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NVL 76-90
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMET. Pinson16PTSJ. McLaughlin6ASTST. Thompson7RBSNBA TV
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves played on Mon July 9th 2018. The Timberwolves beat the Nets 78 to 69. Yuta Watanabe led the scoring with 14 points, Jordan McLaughlin led in assists with 5 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 12 rebounds.MondayMon Jul 09 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NVL 69-78
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEY. Watanabe14PTSJ. McLaughlin5ASTSJ. Allen12RBSESPNU
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Houston Rockets played on Wed July 11th 2018. The Rockets beat the Nets 109 to 102. Milton Doyle led the scoring with 21 points, Milton Doyle led in assists with 6 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 11 rebounds.WednesdayWed Jul 11 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NVL 102-109
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEM. Doyle21PTSM. Doyle6ASTSJ. Allen11RBSESPN 2
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers played on Fri July 13th 2018. The Pacers beat the Nets 116 to 79. Tyler Davis led the scoring with 19 points, Jordan McLaughlin led in assists with 5 assists, and Trevor Thompson led by grabbing 9 rebounds.FridayFri Jul 13 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NVL 79-116
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMET. Davis19PTSJ. McLaughlin5ASTST. Thompson9RBSESPNU
Preseason
-
home gameGame between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Wed October 3rd 2018. The Knicks beat the Nets 107 to 102. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 15 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 6 assists, and Treveon Graham led by grabbing 9 rebounds.WednesdayWed Oct 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 102-107
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert15PTSS. Dinwiddie6ASTST. Graham9RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Detroit Pistons played on Mon October 8th 2018. The Nets beat the Pistons 110 to 108. D'Angelo Russell led the scoring with 25 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 8 assists, and Ed Davis led by grabbing 10 rebounds.MondayMon Oct 08 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MIW 110-108OT1
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Russell25PTSC. LeVert8ASTSE. Davis10RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Raptors played on Wed October 10th 2018. The Raptors beat the Nets 118 to 91. Jarrett Allen led the scoring with 24 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 8 assists, and D'Angelo Russell led by grabbing 7 rebounds.WednesdayWed Oct 10 Bell Centre, Montreal, QCL 91-118
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Allen24PTSS. Dinwiddie8ASTSD. Russell7RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks played on Fri October 12th 2018. The Nets beat the Knicks 113 to 107. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 19 points, D'Angelo Russell led in assists with 8 assists, and Ed Davis led by grabbing 8 rebounds.FridayFri Oct 12 Madison Square Garden, New York, NYW 113-107
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie19PTSD. Russell8ASTSE. Davis8RBS
Regular Season
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Detroit Pistons played on Wed October 17th 2018. The Pistons beat the Nets 103 to 100. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 27 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 6 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 10 rebounds.WednesdayWed Oct 17 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MIL 100-103
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert27PTSS. Dinwiddie6ASTSJ. Allen10RBS
-
home gameGame between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri October 19th 2018. The Nets beat the Knicks 107 to 105. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 28 points, D'Angelo Russell led in assists with 6 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 11 rebounds.FridayFri Oct 19 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 107-105
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert28PTSD. Russell6ASTSJ. Allen11RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers played on Sat October 20th 2018. The Pacers beat the Nets 132 to 112. Joe Harris led the scoring with 19 points, D'Angelo Russell led in assists with 7 assists, and Ed Davis led by grabbing 8 rebounds.SaturdaySat Oct 20 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, INL 112-132
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harris19PTSD. Russell7ASTSE. Davis8RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers played on Wed October 24th 2018. The Nets beat the Cavaliers 102 to 86. D'Angelo Russell led the scoring with 18 points, D'Angelo Russell led in assists with 8 assists, and Ed Davis led by grabbing 10 rebounds.WednesdayWed Oct 24 Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OHW 102-86
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Russell18PTSD. Russell8ASTSE. Davis10RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the New Orleans Pelicans played on Fri October 26th 2018. The Pelicans beat the Nets 117 to 115. D'Angelo Russell led the scoring with 24 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 5 assists, and Ed Davis led by grabbing 11 rebounds.FridayFri Oct 26 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LAL 115-117
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Russell24PTSS. Dinwiddie5ASTSE. Davis11RBS
-
home gameGame between the Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun October 28th 2018. The Warriors beat the Nets 120 to 114. D'Angelo Russell led the scoring with 25 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 7 assists, and Ed Davis led by grabbing 7 rebounds.SundaySun Oct 28 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 114-120
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Russell25PTSC. LeVert7ASTSE. Davis7RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks played on Mon October 29th 2018. The Knicks beat the Nets 115 to 96. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 17 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 5 assists, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led by grabbing 7 rebounds.MondayMon Oct 29 Madison Square Garden, New York, NYL 96-115
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie17PTSC. LeVert5ASTSR. Hollis-Jefferson7RBS
-
home gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets played on Wed October 31st 2018. The Nets beat the Pistons 120 to 119. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 25 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 6 assists, and Ed Davis led by grabbing 10 rebounds.WednesdayWed Oct 31 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 120-119OT1
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie25PTSC. LeVert6ASTSE. Davis10RBS
-
home gameGame between the Houston Rockets and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri November 2nd 2018. The Rockets beat the Nets 119 to 111. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 29 points, Joe Harris led in assists with 4 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 8 rebounds.FridayFri Nov 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 111-119
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert29PTSJ. Harris4ASTSJ. Allen8RBS
-
home gameGame between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun November 4th 2018. The Nets beat the 76ers 122 to 97. D'Angelo Russell led the scoring with 21 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 8 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 10 rebounds.SundaySun Nov 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 122-97
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Russell21PTSS. Dinwiddie8ASTSJ. Allen10RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns played on Tue November 6th 2018. The Nets beat the Suns 104 to 82. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 26 points, Jarrett Allen led in assists with 5 assists, and Ed Davis led by grabbing 12 rebounds.TuesdayTue Nov 06 Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, AZW 104-82
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert26PTSJ. Allen5ASTSE. Davis12RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Denver Nuggets played on Fri November 9th 2018. The Nets beat the Nuggets 112 to 110. D'Angelo Russell led the scoring with 23 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 6 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 9 rebounds.FridayFri Nov 09 Pepsi Center, Denver, COW 112-110
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMED. Russell23PTSS. Dinwiddie6ASTSJ. Allen9RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Golden State Warriors played on Sat November 10th 2018. The Warriors beat the Nets 116 to 100. Joe Harris led the scoring with 24 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 6 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 7 rebounds.SaturdaySat Nov 10 ORACLE Arena, Oakland, CAL 100-116
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harris24PTSS. Dinwiddie6ASTSJ. Allen7RBS
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Mon November 12th 2018 at 8:00pm EST at Target Center Minneapolis, MN. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WCBS 880 AM.MondayMon Nov 12 Target Center, Minneapolis, MN8:00pmET
-
home gameGame between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed November 14th 2018 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Nov 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmET
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Washington Wizards on Fri November 16th 2018 at 7:00pm EST at Capital One Arena Washington, DC. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Nov 16 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC7:00pmET
-
home gameGame between the LA Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets on Sat November 17th 2018 at 6:00pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Nov 17 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY6:00pmET
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat on Tue November 20th 2018 at 7:30pm EST at AmericanAirlines Arena Miami, FL. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Nov 20 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL7:30pmET
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Dallas Mavericks on Wed November 21st 2018 at 8:30pm EST at American Airlines Center Dallas, TX. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Nov 21 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX8:30pmET
-
home gameGame between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Brooklyn Nets on Fri November 23rd 2018 at 12:00pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Nov 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY12:00pmET
-
home gameGame between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets on Sun November 25th 2018 at 6:00pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WCBS 880 AM.SundaySun Nov 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY6:00pmET
-
home gameGame between the Utah Jazz and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed November 28th 2018 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Nov 28 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmET
-
home gameGame between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets on Fri November 30th 2018 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Nov 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmET
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Washington Wizards on Sat December 1st 2018 at 7:00pm EST at Capital One Arena Washington, DC. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Dec 01 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC7:00pmET
-
home gameGame between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Brooklyn Nets on Mon December 3rd 2018 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Dec 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmET
-
home gameGame between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed December 5th 2018 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Dec 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmET
-
home gameGame between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets on Fri December 7th 2018 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Dec 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmET
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks on Sat December 8th 2018 at 7:30pm EST at Madison Square Garden New York, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Dec 08 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY7:30pmET
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers on Wed December 12th 2018 at 7:00pm EST at Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Dec 12 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA7:00pmET
-
home gameGame between the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets on Fri December 14th 2018 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Dec 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmET
-
home gameGame between the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets on Sun December 16th 2018 at 3:00pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WCBS 880 AM.SundaySun Dec 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY3:00pmET
-
home gameGame between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets on Tue December 18th 2018 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Dec 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmET
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls on Wed December 19th 2018 at 8:00pm EST at United Center Chicago, IL. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Dec 19 United Center, Chicago, IL8:00pmET
-
home gameGame between the Indiana Pacers and the Brooklyn Nets on Fri December 21st 2018 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Dec 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmET
-
home gameGame between the Phoenix Suns and the Brooklyn Nets on Sun December 23rd 2018 at 6:00pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WCBS 880 AM.SundaySun Dec 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY6:00pmET
-
home gameGame between the Charlotte Hornets and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed December 26th 2018 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Dec 26 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmET
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Charlotte Hornets on Fri December 28th 2018 at 7:00pm EST at Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Dec 28 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC7:00pmET
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks on Sat December 29th 2018 at 5:00pm EST at Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Dec 29 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI5:00pmET
-
home gameGame between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed January 2nd 2019 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Jan 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmET
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies on Fri January 4th 2019 at 8:00pm EST at FedExForum Memphis, TN. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Jan 04 FedExForum, Memphis, TN8:00pmET
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls on Sun January 6th 2019 at 3:30pm EST at United Center Chicago, IL. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WCBS 880 AM.SundaySun Jan 06 United Center, Chicago, IL3:30pmET
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics on Mon January 7th 2019 at 7:30pm EST at TD Garden Boston, MA. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Jan 07 TD Garden, Boston, MA7:30pmET
-
home gameGame between the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed January 9th 2019 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Jan 09 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmET
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Raptors on Fri January 11th 2019 at 7:30pm EST at Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Jan 11 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON7:30pmET
-
home gameGame between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets on Mon January 14th 2019 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Jan 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmET
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Houston Rockets on Wed January 16th 2019 at 8:00pm EST at Toyota Center Houston, TX. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Jan 16 Toyota Center, Houston, TX8:00pmET
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Orlando Magic on Fri January 18th 2019 at 7:00pm EST at Amway Center Orlando, FL. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Jan 18 Amway Center, Orlando, FL7:00pmET
-
home gameGame between the Sacramento Kings and the Brooklyn Nets on Mon January 21st 2019 at 3:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Jan 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY3:30pmET
-
home gameGame between the Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed January 23rd 2019 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Jan 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmET
-
home gameGame between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets on Fri January 25th 2019 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Jan 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmET
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics on Mon January 28th 2019 at 7:30pm EST at TD Garden Boston, MA. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Jan 28 TD Garden, Boston, MA7:30pmET
-
home gameGame between the Chicago Bulls and the Brooklyn Nets on Tue January 29th 2019 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Jan 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmET
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the San Antonio Spurs on Thu January 31st 2019 at 8:30pm EST at AT&T Center San Antonio, TX. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.ThursdayThu Jan 31 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX8:30pmET
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Orlando Magic on Sat February 2nd 2019 at 7:00pm EST at Amway Center Orlando, FL. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Feb 02 Amway Center, Orlando, FL7:00pmET
-
home gameGame between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets on Mon February 4th 2019 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Feb 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmET
-
home gameGame between the Denver Nuggets and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed February 6th 2019 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Feb 06 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmET
-
home gameGame between the Chicago Bulls and the Brooklyn Nets on Fri February 8th 2019 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Feb 08 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmET
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Raptors on Mon February 11th 2019 at 7:30pm EST at Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Feb 11 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON7:30pmET
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wed February 13th 2019 at 7:00pm EST at Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, OH. Watch the game on YES, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Feb 13 Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH7:00pmETYES, ESPNWFAN
-
home gameGame between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Brooklyn Nets on Thu February 21st 2019 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.ThursdayThu Feb 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmET
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Charlotte Hornets on Sat February 23rd 2019 at 7:00pm EST at Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Feb 23 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC7:00pmET
-
home gameGame between the San Antonio Spurs and the Brooklyn Nets on Mon February 25th 2019 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Feb 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmET
-
home gameGame between the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed February 27th 2019 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Feb 27 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmET
-
home gameGame between the Charlotte Hornets and the Brooklyn Nets on Fri March 1st 2019 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Mar 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmET
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat on Sat March 2nd 2019 at 7:30pm EST at AmericanAirlines Arena Miami, FL. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Mar 02 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL7:30pmET
-
home gameGame between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets on Mon March 4th 2019 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Mar 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmET
-
home gameGame between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed March 6th 2019 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Mar 06 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmET
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks on Sat March 9th 2019 at 7:00pm EST at State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Mar 09 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA7:00pmET
-
home gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets on Mon March 11th 2019 at 7:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Mar 11 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmET
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wed March 13th 2019 at 8:00pm EDT at Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Mar 13 Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK8:00pmET
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Utah Jazz on Sat March 16th 2019 at 9:00pm EDT at Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Mar 16 Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT9:00pmET
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the LA Clippers on Sun March 17th 2019 at 9:00pm EDT at Staples Center Los Angeles, CA. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.SundaySun Mar 17 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA9:00pmET
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings on Tue March 19th 2019 at 10:00pm EDT at Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Mar 19 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA10:00pmET
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers on Fri March 22nd 2019 at 10:30pm EDT at Staples Center Los Angeles, CA. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Mar 22 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA10:30pmET
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Portland Trail Blazers on Mon March 25th 2019 at 10:00pm EDT at Moda Center Portland, OR. Watch the game on YES, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Mar 25 Moda Center, Portland, OR10:00pmET
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers on Thu March 28th 2019 at 7:00pm EDT at Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.ThursdayThu Mar 28 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA7:00pmET
-
home gameGame between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets on Sat March 30th 2019 at 6:00pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WCBS 880 AM.SaturdaySat Mar 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY6:00pmET
-
home gameGame between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets on Mon April 1st 2019 at 7:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES.MondayMon Apr 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmET
-
home gameGame between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed April 3rd 2019 at 7:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES.WednesdayWed Apr 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmET
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks on Sat April 6th 2019 at 5:00pm EDT at Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI. Watch the game on YES, NBA TV.SaturdaySat Apr 06 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI5:00pmETYES, NBA TV
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers on Sun April 7th 2019 at 5:00pm EDT at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN. Watch the game on YES or listen to the game on WFAN.SundaySun Apr 07 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN5:00pmET
-
home gameGame between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed April 10th 2019 at 8:00pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES.WednesdayWed Apr 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY8:00pmET
No Future Games Scheduled Using This Filter