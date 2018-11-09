Nets 112, Nuggets 110: LeVert's Game-Winner Lifts Brooklyn to Third Straight Win

Russell leads Nets with 23 points in road win at Denver
Posted: Nov 09, 2018

Caris LeVert's drive for the game-winner gave the Brooklyn Nets a 112-110 win over the Denver Nuggets, a third straight win for the Nets that evened their record for the season at 6-6.

It was a big win for Brooklyn over a team that has looked like one of the league's strongest over the first three weeks, winning nine of its first 11 coming in, including a victory over defending champion Golden State.

But it was LeVert and the Nets who closed it out after a tightrope fourth quarter. With the Nets aiming for the last shot, LeVert held the ball on the perimeter before facing pressure from Gary Harris. He got around him into the lane, pulled up just inside the foul line, and knocked down a floater with .03 seconds to go.

"It's an iso, but heck, that's what the kid's good at," said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. "They pressured him, but he got by them and got into the lane."

After the Nuggets closed within 84-83 with 9:28 to go, it was a single-possession game with five ties over the next eight minutes. With the Nets up 106-104, Denver scored the next six points to take a 110-104 lead with just over a minute to go.

Spencer Dinwiddie drew a foul on a drive to bring the Nets within two, then LeVert drove to set up a drop-off to Allen for a dunk that tied the game at 110 with 29.4 seconds to go. When Nikola Jokic traveled at the other end, the Nets got the ball back with 22.1 seconds to go and put it in LeVert's hands to go for the win.

LeVert finished with 17 points and five assists. D'Angelo Russell led Brooklyn with 23 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Jarrett Allen had 12 points, nine rebounds, and five blocks to match a career high. Dinwiddie came off the bench for 12 points and a team-high six assists.

The Nets were up by as many as 14 points in the first half before taking an eight-point lead into the break. It was a lead built initially on red-hot 3-point shooting, but even as that faded, the ball movement didn't, with the Nets registering 17 assists on 20 field goals made in the first half -- all while committing just four turnovers.

Brooklyn got its first 18 points on 3-pointers -- Harris and Russell with two apiece -- as they built a double-digit lead midway through the quarter. When Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Allen Crabbe joined in early in the second quarter the Nets had a 42-28 lead with 9:34 to go in the first half.

Jokic had 20 points for Denver in the first half, including seven in a 10-2 run that brought Denver back within 51-47 before the Nets closed the half with an Allen dunk and two free throws from Russell for a 55-47 halftime lead.

Denver closed within 59-57 after a 10-2 run in the third quarter and eventually caught the Nets at 65. The Nuggets kept on rolling behind Jokic to a 74-71 lead with 1:46 to go in the quarter. But the Nets scored the next eight points -- DeMarre Carroll's 3-pointer in the run snapped a 0-for-12 Nets skid -- and then Dinwiddie drained a halfcourt buzzer-beater to send the Nets into the fourth up 82-76.

MILE HIGH HOMECOMING

Spencer Dinwiddie played his annual return game in Denver after starring at nearby University of Colorado, a little over a half hour away. Dinwiddie started all 86 games he played for the Buffaloes over three years before a knee injury ended his college career and he declared for the 2014 NBA Draft the following spring. Dinwiddie's customized game sneakers bore the school's colors and logo with a salute to fellow Colorado alum Chauncey "Mr. Big Shot" Billups.

Kenneth Faried spent his first seven seasons in Denver before being acquired in a summer trade. Faried averaged 11.4 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Nuggets.

UP NEXT

The Nets are at Western Conference leader Golden State on Saturday night, then wrap up their four-game trip in Minnesota on Monday. They'll return home to host the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

Tags
Allen, Jarrett, Carroll, DeMarre, Dinwiddie, Spencer, Faried, Kenneth, LeVert, Caris

Brooklyn Nets Game Leaders

Upcoming Home Games

2018-19 Season

Summer League

  • away game
    FridayFri Jul 06 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV
    L 80-86

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dawson
    19PTS
    Shawn Dawson
    S. Christon
    4ASTS
    Semaj Christon
    J. Webb III
    8RBS
    James Webb III
    NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jul 07 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV
    L 76-90

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Pinson
    16PTS
    Theo Pinson
    J. McLaughlin
    6ASTS
    Jordan McLaughlin
    T. Thompson
    7RBS
    Trevor Thompson
    NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Jul 09 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV
    L 69-78

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    Y. Watanabe
    14PTS
    Yuta Watanabe
    J. McLaughlin
    5ASTS
    Jordan McLaughlin
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    ESPNU
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jul 11 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV
    L 102-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    M. Doyle
    21PTS
    Milton Doyle
    M. Doyle
    6ASTS
    Milton Doyle
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    ESPN 2
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jul 13 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV
    L 79-116

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Davis
    19PTS
    Tyler Davis
    J. McLaughlin
    5ASTS
    Jordan McLaughlin
    T. Thompson
    9RBS
    Trevor Thompson
    ESPNU
    Watch Game

Preseason

  • home game
    WednesdayWed Oct 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 102-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    15PTS
    Caris LeVert
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    T. Graham
    9RBS
    Treveon Graham
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Oct 08 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    W 110-108OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    25PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    C. LeVert
    8ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    E. Davis
    10RBS
    Ed Davis
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Oct 10 Bell Centre, Montreal, QC
    L 91-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Allen
    24PTS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    7RBS
    D'Angelo Russell
    YES
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Oct 12 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    W 113-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    19PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    8RBS
    Ed Davis
    YES
    Watch Game

Regular Season

  • away game
    WednesdayWed Oct 17 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    L 100-103

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    27PTS
    Caris LeVert
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Oct 19 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 107-105

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    28PTS
    Caris LeVert
    D. Russell
    6ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Oct 20 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    L 112-132

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    19PTS
    Joe Harris
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    8RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Oct 24 Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH
    W 102-86

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    18PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    10RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Oct 26 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA
    L 115-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    24PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Dinwiddie
    5ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    E. Davis
    11RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Oct 28 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 114-120

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    25PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    C. LeVert
    7ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    E. Davis
    7RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Oct 29 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    L 96-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    17PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    C. LeVert
    5ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    7RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Oct 31 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 120-119OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    25PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    C. LeVert
    6ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    E. Davis
    10RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 111-119

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    29PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Harris
    4ASTS
    Joe Harris
    J. Allen
    8RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Nov 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 122-97

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    21PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Nov 06 Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, AZ
    W 104-82

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    26PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    5ASTS
    Jarrett Allen
    E. Davis
    12RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Nov 09 Pepsi Center, Denver, CO
    W 112-110

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    23PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    9RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Nov 10 ORACLE Arena, Oakland, CA
    8:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Nov 12 Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
    8:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Nov 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Nov 16 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Nov 17 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    6:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Nov 20 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Nov 21 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
    8:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    12:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Nov 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    6:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Nov 28 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Dec 01 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Dec 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Dec 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Dec 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Dec 08 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Dec 12 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Dec 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    3:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Dec 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Dec 19 United Center, Chicago, IL
    8:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Dec 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    6:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Dec 26 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Dec 28 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Dec 29 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
    5:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jan 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 04 FedExForum, Memphis, TN
    8:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Jan 06 United Center, Chicago, IL
    3:30pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Jan 07 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jan 09 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 11 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jan 16 Toyota Center, Houston, TX
    8:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 18 Amway Center, Orlando, FL
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    3:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jan 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Jan 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Jan 28 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Jan 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Jan 31 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX
    8:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 02 Amway Center, Orlando, FL
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Feb 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Feb 06 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Feb 08 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Feb 11 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Feb 13 Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH
    7:00pmET
    YES, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Feb 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 23 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Feb 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Feb 27 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Mar 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Mar 02 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Mar 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Mar 06 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Mar 09 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Mar 11 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Mar 13 Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK
    8:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Mar 16 Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT
    9:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Mar 17 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA
    9:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Mar 19 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA
    10:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Mar 22 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA
    10:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Mar 25 Moda Center, Portland, OR
    10:00pmET
    YES, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Mar 28 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Mar 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    6:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Apr 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Apr 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Apr 06 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
    5:00pmET
    YES, NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Apr 07 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    5:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Apr 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    8:00pmET
    YES
    Watch Game

No Future Games Scheduled Using This Filter

No additional games at this time, hit enter to jump to top of the page or continue tabbing Back to the TOP

Video Highlights