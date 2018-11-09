Nets 112, Nuggets 110: LeVert's Game-Winner Lifts Brooklyn to Third Straight Win

Caris LeVert's drive for the game-winner gave the Brooklyn Nets a 112-110 win over the Denver Nuggets, a third straight win for the Nets that evened their record for the season at 6-6.

It was a big win for Brooklyn over a team that has looked like one of the league's strongest over the first three weeks, winning nine of its first 11 coming in, including a victory over defending champion Golden State.

But it was LeVert and the Nets who closed it out after a tightrope fourth quarter. With the Nets aiming for the last shot, LeVert held the ball on the perimeter before facing pressure from Gary Harris. He got around him into the lane, pulled up just inside the foul line, and knocked down a floater with .03 seconds to go.

"It's an iso, but heck, that's what the kid's good at," said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. "They pressured him, but he got by them and got into the lane."

After the Nuggets closed within 84-83 with 9:28 to go, it was a single-possession game with five ties over the next eight minutes. With the Nets up 106-104, Denver scored the next six points to take a 110-104 lead with just over a minute to go.

Spencer Dinwiddie drew a foul on a drive to bring the Nets within two, then LeVert drove to set up a drop-off to Allen for a dunk that tied the game at 110 with 29.4 seconds to go. When Nikola Jokic traveled at the other end, the Nets got the ball back with 22.1 seconds to go and put it in LeVert's hands to go for the win.

LeVert finished with 17 points and five assists. D'Angelo Russell led Brooklyn with 23 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Jarrett Allen had 12 points, nine rebounds, and five blocks to match a career high. Dinwiddie came off the bench for 12 points and a team-high six assists.

The Nets were up by as many as 14 points in the first half before taking an eight-point lead into the break. It was a lead built initially on red-hot 3-point shooting, but even as that faded, the ball movement didn't, with the Nets registering 17 assists on 20 field goals made in the first half -- all while committing just four turnovers.

Brooklyn got its first 18 points on 3-pointers -- Harris and Russell with two apiece -- as they built a double-digit lead midway through the quarter. When Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Allen Crabbe joined in early in the second quarter the Nets had a 42-28 lead with 9:34 to go in the first half.

Jokic had 20 points for Denver in the first half, including seven in a 10-2 run that brought Denver back within 51-47 before the Nets closed the half with an Allen dunk and two free throws from Russell for a 55-47 halftime lead.

Denver closed within 59-57 after a 10-2 run in the third quarter and eventually caught the Nets at 65. The Nuggets kept on rolling behind Jokic to a 74-71 lead with 1:46 to go in the quarter. But the Nets scored the next eight points -- DeMarre Carroll's 3-pointer in the run snapped a 0-for-12 Nets skid -- and then Dinwiddie drained a halfcourt buzzer-beater to send the Nets into the fourth up 82-76.

MILE HIGH HOMECOMING

Spencer Dinwiddie played his annual return game in Denver after starring at nearby University of Colorado, a little over a half hour away. Dinwiddie started all 86 games he played for the Buffaloes over three years before a knee injury ended his college career and he declared for the 2014 NBA Draft the following spring. Dinwiddie's customized game sneakers bore the school's colors and logo with a salute to fellow Colorado alum Chauncey "Mr. Big Shot" Billups.

Kenneth Faried spent his first seven seasons in Denver before being acquired in a summer trade. Faried averaged 11.4 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Nuggets.

UP NEXT

The Nets are at Western Conference leader Golden State on Saturday night, then wrap up their four-game trip in Minnesota on Monday. They'll return home to host the Miami Heat on Wednesday.