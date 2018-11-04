Nets 122, Sixers 97: Russell, LeVert, Hollis-Jefferson, Allen Lead the Way for Brooklyn

The Brooklyn Nets got the big third quarter they've been looking for, using a post-halftime surge to sprint past the Philadelphia 76ers on the way to a 122-97 win at Barclays Center on Sunday night.

The Nets outscored the Sixers 26-8 in span of 4:30, built a third-quarter lead as large as 19 points, and took a 92-75 edge into the fourth quarter. After shooting just 37 percent overall and 14.3 percent from 3-point range in the first half, the Nets heated up to shoot 16-for-26 (61.5 percent) overall and 5-for-8 (62.5 percent) from 3-point range in piling up 41 third-quarter points.

Jarrett Allen had 10 points for the Nets in the quarter and finished with a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. D'Angelo Russell and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led Brooklyn with 21 points each and Russell added six assists. Caris LeVert had 20 points to go with four steals and five rebounds and Spencer Dinwiddie had 12 points and eight assists.

The Nets limited the Sixers to 20 percent shooting (4-20) from 3-point range and forced 28 turnovers -- the most in an NBA game this season -- including 11 steals.

Brooklyn ended up shooting 58.8 percent (30-51) overall and 50 percent (7-14) from 3-point range in the second half, running its lead as large as 24 points in the fourth quarter.

With the game tied at 61 in the third quarter, Joe Harris knocked down a 3-pointer for Brooklyn. Russell followed with a floater on a drive, forced a turnover at the other end, and connected on a 3-pointer in transition. Another Harris 3-pointer put the Nets up 72-61.

Allen scored six of Brooklyn's next eight points, and after a Shabazz Napier 3-pointer, Hollis-Jefferson attacked the rim in transition for an 87-69 Nets lead with 2:16 to go in the quarter. A Dinwiddie 3-pointer and a Hollis-Jefferson finish gave Brooklyn its biggest lead of the game to that point, 92-73.

The third-quarter blitz was a carryover for the Nets after a low-scoring first half took off in the final four minutes. With the Nets trailing 37-33, LeVert pulled up to drop in a short jumper, the first of nine points he would score in the half's final 3:30. A Dinwiddie 3-pointer knotted the game at 38 and LeVert's three-point play on a drive had Brooklyn up 41-40.

Down 47-45, the Nets scored the final six points of the half, with two LeVert drives followed by Russell's pull-up jumper for a 51-47 lead.

LeVert had 18 in the first half while the Nets forced 17 Philadelphia turnovers and held the Sixers without a 3-pointer on nine attempts.

UP NEXT

The Nets begin a four-game road trip Tuesday night in Phoenix. They'll be in Denver on Friday and at Golden State on Saturday before wrapping up in Minnesota next Monday. Their next home game is Wednesday, November 14 against the Miami Heat.