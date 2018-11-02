Rockets 119, Nets 111: LeVert Scores Career-High 29 Points in Loss

The Brooklyn Nets came up short against the Houston Rockets, who closed the game out for a 119-111 win after the Nets closed within a point midway through the fourth quarter on Friday night at Barclays Center.

Trailing 98-90, the Nets scored six straight points, closing within a basket as Joe Harris cut to the rim to score on an Ed Davis feed. Two Caris LeVert 3-pointers had the Nets within 103-102 before the Rockets scored eight straight points to go up 111-102.

LeVert led the Nets with a career-high 29 points, making 4-of-6 3-pointers, while Harris had 18, connecting on all four of his 3-point attempts. Spencer Dinwiddie and D'Angelo Russell had 12 points apiece.

The Nets couldn't contain Chris Paul, who finished with 32 points and 11 assists, shooting 5-12 from 3-point range and 13-27 overall. Clint Capela had 22 points and 13 rebounds and Anthony had 28 points and six 3-pointers off the bench.

Paul's second 3-pointer had Houston up 9-2 in the opening minutes, but the Nets went on to outscore the Rockets 28-11 in taking a 30-20 lead with 2:15 to go in the quarter. The Nets got 24 of those points in the paint, with LeVert and Russell getting the rim at will in combining for 20 first-quarter points as LeVert made his first five shots and the Nets made 12 of their first 13 2-point attempts.

With James Harden out due to a hamstring injury, the Rockets generated little offensively any time Paul was off the floor in the early going. With 14 points and seven assists, he accounted for 28 of Houston's first 37 points. By halftime, Paul had 20 points and eight assists.

With Dinwiddie scoring 10 second-quarter points on 4-of-5 shooting, the Nets stretched their lead to 14 points, with Dinwiddie's 3-pointer making it 57-43 with 2:55 to go in the half. But the Rockets closed the quarter on a 13-4 run to stick within 61-56 at the break. The Nets shot 64.9 percent (24-37) in the first half, including 53.8 (7-13) from 3-point range.

The Rockets surged ahead in the third quarter with an 18-5 run, pulling ahead on back-to-back Anthony 3-pointers. The Nets made just four of their first 18 shots in the third quarter as Houston took a 79-71 lead with 3:59 to go.

Shabazz Napier made back-to-back threes, and another to give him nine points in a three-minute span and bring the Nets within 85-84. But Paul made two more 3-pointers, including a fallaway at the buzzer, for a 91-86 Houston lead going into the fourth.

UP NEXT

The Nets wrap up their homestand against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, then begin a four-game road trip in Phoenix on Tuesday.