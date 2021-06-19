Nets vs. Bucks Game 7: Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

KEVIN DURANT

On reflecting on the end of season:

"We want to win. We want to win every game we play. We want to win a championship every year just like every team so the last game of the season we lose, but the beauty of our profession is we get up and keep going. Everybody on this team works extremely hard. They care about the game. So we get ready for next year."

On adversity team faced this season:

“Every team went through adversity this year and I respect the whole league for how they just, everybody, every player in the league going through COVID protocols, every guy that's been injured who played in the bubble and came back for a quick turnaround, guys are in and out the lineup throughout the whole league all year and we still put a show on for the fans. I'm just proud of the league in general especially our team because I'm in there every day, but I'm sure other teams have been through the same stuff that we've been through throughout the year. I'm just proud as a league that we've got guys that come out there and play great basketball every night. We put a show on for the fans in the playoffs, every team. It's one of those things where we dealt with this season and we took it head on and everybody's been professional the whole year."

On effects of injuries to Harden and Irving:

"I can't even speak about how much we missed Kyrie out on the floor and how much we miss James to start the series. And seeing him, you know, I could go for 40 minutes on both of those two, on how much they care about us and how much they put their bodies on the line and help us out as a team. Kyrie had a gruesome ankle injury, and he was thinking about when is when could he play next. And that shows that he cares about us so much. James playing on one leg came out there and gave it his all, 48 minutes in Game 5, 40 last game and then what, 50 tonight, you know? There's nothing but respect and love for those two guys; we missed them out there. But we still had a chance to win.”