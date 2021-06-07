Nets vs. Bucks Game 2: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

KYRIE IRVING

On spark to fast start:

"I just think it was our pace. We were able to get stops, able to push the ball in transition and capitalize off a lot of opportunities we had with mismatches. We’ve just got to continue to be mature with the basketball, take care of it, and continue to do our parts out there. We’re asking each other to be at a certain level and it’s just paying dividends for us right now. We’ve just got to keep the same level of intensity or just paying attention to detail. Like I said before, going into Milwaukee it’s going to be unbelievable and energy and we’re just looking forward to the challenge.”

On taking 2-0 lead to Milwaukee:

"It's the nature of basketball at this level. I mean, being in the playoffs, understanding that the home crowd does make a difference and people play a lot more comfortable when they're at home. They've able to see their families, they're able to prepare. They're able to get the shots, they're able to weight lift, they're able to do the little things that keeps them in their routine or comfortable. So, we just want to come in and break their rhythm a little bit. Understand that runs are gonna happen. They're on their home floors. Those guys are looking for a response game and we just have to be prepared. It's simple. The fans aren't going to come on the court and block anybody's shots or do anything and that makes a difference in our communication. So, we just have to make sure we're doing those little things.”

On offensive unselfishness:

“That's how you play the game the right way. You know, we are very special individually but the selflessness which you're referring to is really what creates the difference. Defense is going to win us games down the stretch, but offensively playing the right way and trusting one another is — those little plays that make the difference towards the end of the game where we don't have to go for it all right then and there wherever the score is. So, like I said, this team, we've grown so much and we continue to do so. Obviously, we're missing James. You know, and we're just filling in the pieces for him.”