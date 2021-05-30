Headline
Nets vs. Celtics Game 4: James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Steve Nash Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 141-126 win over Boston
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 141-126 win over the Boston Celtics.
STEVE NASH
On Nic Claxton:
"Nic had four blocks in eight minutes and was a plus-14, so it was much better. I thought he was really active and disruptive and he was really positive for us tonight, so hopefully it's something we can build on."
On keeping Durant, Irving, and Harden in the game:
“Part of it was just it was kind of sloppy at that point and they were kinda starting to score and we just didn't want to take any chances and also, those guys didn't want to come out. ”
On second quarter:
“I think it talks about how we moved the ball, got to actions, James was able to make plays for his teammates. When the ball moves like that we have multiple shooters on the floor, we can put teams under a lot of pressure. I thought it was outstanding to get those guys going and get them a part of the game to share the ball around a little bit and to make everyone a threat. So they had a nice little run there and that was the start of us getting control of the game.”
JAMES HARDEN
On most satisfying thing about win:
"Defensively. That’s going to be our key every single game. Offensively, that should be the last thing we’re worried about because we have so many weapons, so many guys that can get it going. Defensively, we have to be engaged, to be locked in possession by possession. I think in Game 3 we weren’t consistently locked in on the defensive effort and it showed. Tonight was a lot better and obviously offensively we’re wrecking when we come down, the ball moves, and we play with pace. Defensively, our effort, and then our rebounding was great too. Ky did an unbelievable job with 11 rebounds. That’s elite right there. That’s winning basketball.”
On Nic Claxton:
“That’s what he does. He’s active. He protects our rim. He rebounds the ball. Offensively, he sets screens and he finishes around the basket. He did exactly his job. Only playing eight minutes, but he’s always ready, and that goes for everybody on this roster. I try to get guys to know that each possession could change. Your name could be called. So make sure you’re engaged, into the game, and make sure you’re ready to go because at any moment coach could sub you in and you’ve gotta know what we’re doing on both ends of the ball. Great job for Nic. It’s only eight minutes, I’m sure he wanted to play more, but overall goal is to win and tonight was big for us. Huge game for us. Game 5, we gotta be ready to go.”
On career playoff high 18 assists:
“Just being aggressive, not to score but just to be a playmaker. Credit the guys. They made shots and finished the basketball well, but our pace, our energy, our movement was very, very good. I just saw spots on the floor where I could be aggressive and when I saw somebody open to get them the ball. We made shots. I just tried to communicate, especially with guys like Bruce, where to be on the court to get him going a little bit. You play like that, I don’t know how many assists we had as a team, but play like that, 29 assists, the ball’s moving, guys are getting open shots.”
KEVIN DURANT
On defense and difference between Game 3 and Game 4:
"Evan Fournier 5-for-15. Marcus Smart 4-for-12, 2-for-9 from three. We tried to take those guys out. We know once they get it going, their team can change and become high powered. So Tatum, he’s gonna get his looks, he’s gonna get his touches. But the other guys we did a solid job on."
On checking out box score in final minutes:
"Their field goal percentage, how many more shots they got up in us and their offensive rebounds. I think we pretty much controlled a lot of that. They shot 38 to 36 to 40 percent majority of the game from the field, and they only had 12 offensive rebounds. So we look at that stuff, especially playing against this team and we did our job when it comes to that.”
On Kyrie Irving's mental toughness:
“Kyrie has been through some tough times in his life that’s off the basketball court, so him coming in here, this is his sanctuary. No matter what’s being said from the stands, he knows that everybody in between those lines respects him for who he is as a player, as a person, and his teammates have his back. We didn’t worry about handling this crowd. Everybody throws insults at every player in this league. He came out here and wanted to play better than he did last game, and he came out here and executed.”
