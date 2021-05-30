Nets vs. Celtics Game 4: James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

JAMES HARDEN

On most satisfying thing about win:

"Defensively. That’s going to be our key every single game. Offensively, that should be the last thing we’re worried about because we have so many weapons, so many guys that can get it going. Defensively, we have to be engaged, to be locked in possession by possession. I think in Game 3 we weren’t consistently locked in on the defensive effort and it showed. Tonight was a lot better and obviously offensively we’re wrecking when we come down, the ball moves, and we play with pace. Defensively, our effort, and then our rebounding was great too. Ky did an unbelievable job with 11 rebounds. That’s elite right there. That’s winning basketball.”

On Nic Claxton:

“That’s what he does. He’s active. He protects our rim. He rebounds the ball. Offensively, he sets screens and he finishes around the basket. He did exactly his job. Only playing eight minutes, but he’s always ready, and that goes for everybody on this roster. I try to get guys to know that each possession could change. Your name could be called. So make sure you’re engaged, into the game, and make sure you’re ready to go because at any moment coach could sub you in and you’ve gotta know what we’re doing on both ends of the ball. Great job for Nic. It’s only eight minutes, I’m sure he wanted to play more, but overall goal is to win and tonight was big for us. Huge game for us. Game 5, we gotta be ready to go.”

On career playoff high 18 assists:

“Just being aggressive, not to score but just to be a playmaker. Credit the guys. They made shots and finished the basketball well, but our pace, our energy, our movement was very, very good. I just saw spots on the floor where I could be aggressive and when I saw somebody open to get them the ball. We made shots. I just tried to communicate, especially with guys like Bruce, where to be on the court to get him going a little bit. You play like that, I don’t know how many assists we had as a team, but play like that, 29 assists, the ball’s moving, guys are getting open shots.”