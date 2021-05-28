Nets vs. Celtics Game 3: James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

STEVE NASH

On missing Jeff Green including rebounding:

“I don’t know that Jeff, his strength is gonna be keeping Thompson off the glass, but we certainly miss his versatility, his ability to play multiple positions and multiple roles. Nic had an up and down night. Young player trying to figure it out in a big moment. That’s gonna come for Nic. We believe in him, we want to support him. Anyone can play for us. You look down our bench we believe and trust in all these guys. There’s probably not enough minutes to go around but we can always push different buttons and play different guys and that kind of happens from a judging the flow of the game standpoint.”

On giving Celtics reason to believe:

“They definitely are gonna have belief now. Got a win at home and were able to stop the momentum after playing a few games in Brooklyn. Big challenge for us. We’ve gotta come out and be sharper, be better at both ends of the floor and try to slow them down and execute offensively.”

On Jayson Tatum's 50 points:

“I think there’s two components to it. One, we’ll refine what we’re doing. We’ll look at the tape and get better at it. And then the other part of it is just having that fight and just trying to make it as hard as possible for them in general and for Tatum. We know what he’s capable of. He’s had three other I think 50-point performances before this one in the last three or four weeks. We did a good job at home but that’s a job that’s gonna take a lot of resilience and continue to be there to guard him and to make it difficult for him as a group. Put different people on him, be able to support those who need support and be able to lock him up when we have guys that can guard him.”