Headline
Nets vs. Celtics Game 3: James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Steve Nash Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 125-119 loss to Boston
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 125-119 loss to the Boston Celtics.
STEVE NASH
On missing Jeff Green including rebounding:
“I don’t know that Jeff, his strength is gonna be keeping Thompson off the glass, but we certainly miss his versatility, his ability to play multiple positions and multiple roles. Nic had an up and down night. Young player trying to figure it out in a big moment. That’s gonna come for Nic. We believe in him, we want to support him. Anyone can play for us. You look down our bench we believe and trust in all these guys. There’s probably not enough minutes to go around but we can always push different buttons and play different guys and that kind of happens from a judging the flow of the game standpoint.”
On giving Celtics reason to believe:
“They definitely are gonna have belief now. Got a win at home and were able to stop the momentum after playing a few games in Brooklyn. Big challenge for us. We’ve gotta come out and be sharper, be better at both ends of the floor and try to slow them down and execute offensively.”
On Jayson Tatum's 50 points:
“I think there’s two components to it. One, we’ll refine what we’re doing. We’ll look at the tape and get better at it. And then the other part of it is just having that fight and just trying to make it as hard as possible for them in general and for Tatum. We know what he’s capable of. He’s had three other I think 50-point performances before this one in the last three or four weeks. We did a good job at home but that’s a job that’s gonna take a lot of resilience and continue to be there to guard him and to make it difficult for him as a group. Put different people on him, be able to support those who need support and be able to lock him up when we have guys that can guard him.”
JAMES HARDEN
On Celtics coming back from Brooklyn's 19-4 lead:
"We stopped guarding. When we stop guarding, teams are going to shoot the ball and get hot. We have to keep our foot pressed down, especially defensively. Early in the game, we had the energy, we had the juice, and we gave them confidence and they made shots. Give them credit. We can’t allow that to happen."
On if road atmosphere was a distraction:
"Not one bit of a distraction. That wasn’t something that even crossed our minds. We have to play better as a unit, and we will Game 4. This thing isn’t gonna get easier for us. It’s gonna be difficult. We expect that. Next game, it’s gonna be a lot more fans. So we’ve got to take upon the challenge of being detailed on our coverages on both ends and whatever we’ve gotta do, and just take it possession by possession. We get leads like that, we’ve got to be even more locked in, even more detailed. We let them line up threes, let them line up shots and they made them tonight."
On if game was a barometer for defense:
"It’s simple for us. It’s things that we preach, film that we watch. Tonight we just didn’t have enough of it. We didn’t do it consistently. We had spurts of it but we have to do it consistently, especially in the postseason. So learning experience for us. We’ll take this on the chin and get better and ready to go for Sunday."
KYRIE IRVING
On returning to basketball:
"I mean it's basketball. I've been in a few environments in my life. So like I said, as long as it's just strictly the nature of basketball out there, it's nothing extra. I'm cool with it. Going to get some preparation with the team tomorrow and then get prepared for Sunday, but want to keep it straight basketball."
On Boston breaking game open after tied at 75:
"They were just comfortable. When you get down the stretch, they feel like they can pick us apart with their 1-4-1 pick-and-roll kind of what we call pick-on basketball just bringing screens up and (Jayson Tatum) getting to the free throw line or getting aggressive plays or Kemba getting in the teeth of the defense. They run an ATO for Evan Fournier, get a corner 3, it was just big momentum plays, Tristan hitting the offensive glass and keeping plays alive. Just the little details of the game where we felt like we could have been there in terms of putting a body on guys. We just got to be ready for that for Game 4."
On playing without Jeff Green:
“I just I think he brings a versatility to us offensively and defensively and creates some spacing out there in terms of our shooting. But just like the season, we've had kind of that the next guy up mentality where guys have to fill in. And it may take a game or two to figure that out. But this is the playoffs. We’ve just got to figure it out on the fly. And like (Kevin Durant) said, just paying attention to detail. We clean up a few things off on offensive and defensive, we’ll be in a better position game 4. So looking forward to the challenge.”
Catch the Brooklyn Nets this Season
NEXT UP: