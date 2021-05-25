Nets vs. Celtics Game 2: Joe Harris, Kevin Durant, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

STEVE NASH

On good offense leading to good defense:

“I think they are kind of one in the same. Your defense can lead to your offense, your offense can lead to defense. You want both. You want energy on both sides of the floor. You want to work and push to succeed at both ends of the floor, and if you succeed at one end, it helps the other. If you're pushing to get stops, you can get out and run, you get more opportunities. And if the ball is going through the hoop, it can also give you life. You want to defend with more energy and more enthusiasm.”

On building up each game:

"I think it's about having the mindset to get better. We're not gonna get better every game. You're gonna have good games, bad games, you're gonna go forward, take a step back. It's about over the course of this journey are we taking something with us every night. I thought obviously we were a little sharper offensively tonight. The ball moved better. We had 31 assists and a lot of them early. So that was positive. It's about that time together on the floor. Time together to understand and to jell and to make those connections that will afford us more down the line. It's just time and it's the mindset that we need to improve. Like I keep saying, this is not a team that's running this back for year four or five. We're trying to figure it out as we go here. So each night is important, not only on the scoreboard but also as far as our development."

On James Harden's unselfishness:

"That's one of the great strengths and attributes he brings to our team, that he can organize and set up people in spots to succeed, to make beautiful passes, but also simple passes that will catch the defense off guard. Like I said, the first domino falls and it's hard for them to catch up. That's his role on our team, to playmake, to orchestrate, to give guys opportunities to find that balance to score and to playmake. I think our guys are finding a rhythm together. Every game presents different challenges, but tonight was a little bit of growth as far as them having more on the floor together, the second game in a row where they got to feel it and connect, and James kind of organized that."