Nets vs. Celtics Game 1: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

STEVE NASH

On Kevin Durant:

“I was excited to see him out there. The whole ride this year; see him come back from such a devastating injury, have such a long layoff, such a big hill to climb and a lot of doubt. Who knows if he comes back to anywhere near the level he’s accustomed to. A tribute to his work ethic, his sacrifice, his talent that he’s still able to play at an incredibly high level after that injury and that layoff. He didn’t have a classic for him tonight but you look up he still had 32 and 12 and got to the line and did all the things you need to do to win. Proud of him, happy for him, and I know our fans were excited to see him out there tonight in the playoffs again.”

On rebounding:

“How did it end up? They had 11 offensive rebounds. We’d like to keep it lower than that, but then you look over at ours and we had some as well. Overall it wasn’t the discrepancy that we were worried about. The shots were even and that’s a positive but this is not something that ever goes away for our team. We’ve got to rebound and we’ve got to rebound as a group and collectively go in there and help each other out and try to take away some of these offensive opportunities for the other team.”

On physicality of defense in second half:

“The guys were great. Like I said, we didn’t have a great outing offensively but our defense was great. They were locked in, they were physical and worked together. So plenty to build on there. Hopefully we can improve a little bit at that end as well but obviously our defense was better than our offense tonight.”