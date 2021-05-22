Headline
Nets vs. Celtics Game 1: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Steve Nash Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 104-93 Game 1 win over Boston
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 104-93 win over the Boston Celtics.
STEVE NASH
On Kevin Durant:
“I was excited to see him out there. The whole ride this year; see him come back from such a devastating injury, have such a long layoff, such a big hill to climb and a lot of doubt. Who knows if he comes back to anywhere near the level he’s accustomed to. A tribute to his work ethic, his sacrifice, his talent that he’s still able to play at an incredibly high level after that injury and that layoff. He didn’t have a classic for him tonight but you look up he still had 32 and 12 and got to the line and did all the things you need to do to win. Proud of him, happy for him, and I know our fans were excited to see him out there tonight in the playoffs again.”
On rebounding:
“How did it end up? They had 11 offensive rebounds. We’d like to keep it lower than that, but then you look over at ours and we had some as well. Overall it wasn’t the discrepancy that we were worried about. The shots were even and that’s a positive but this is not something that ever goes away for our team. We’ve got to rebound and we’ve got to rebound as a group and collectively go in there and help each other out and try to take away some of these offensive opportunities for the other team.”
On physicality of defense in second half:
“The guys were great. Like I said, we didn’t have a great outing offensively but our defense was great. They were locked in, they were physical and worked together. So plenty to build on there. Hopefully we can improve a little bit at that end as well but obviously our defense was better than our offense tonight.”
KYRIE IRVING
On difference between first and second half:
“I would say just us settling into the game. You know, it's gonna be a great battle between a lot of great players on the floor. So, when they came out making shots, we knew that they had to sustain it. And we just had to be in the right spots, just sticking to our game plan more importantly. And then just understanding that there are a well-coached team so we just got to stay disciplined.”
On fourth quarter run:
"I just think we needed a little separation, just to settle in for the rest of the game. Fourth quarter, we've had the tendency of taking our foot off the gas pedal, of stopping attacking the rim or settling for jump shots or just not swinging the ball around and making easy plays for one another. Obviously we know we have all-world one-on-one players, but we make it a little easy when teams can just load up and our one-on-one game isn't working. You can see anything can happen at the end of the game. Kemba hits two big threes, we get a flagrant foul. Anything can happen, especially against the Celtics. That lucky Irishman is always around the Celtics, so we've just got to be aware of anything against the Celtics. And I think we did a good job of kind of withstanding their runs down the stretch."
On big increase in fans in Barclays Center:
"It definitely felt different compared to what most of the season was like, going to different arenas but coming back home and welcoming a lot of our fans home, you could feel the anticipation for just a quality basketball game out there. The fans just want to see their team win, us, and I felt like we put on a good show, we've just got to do it three more times. One at home and then hopefully just go into Boston and then whatever happens happens. We just want to take it one game at a time. It was good to have some supporters there tonight."
KEVIN DURANT
On Brooklyn's slow start offensively:
"We couldn’t make shots I felt like. When we tried to bust the game open seven or eight points, we got open threes we didn’t make. We got our scorers in position, but I know I missed a lot of bunnies that felt good leaving my hand. But we stuck with our defense. We didn’t let that get in the way of what we wanted to do out there. We helped each other and boxed out well. We’ve got to keep that same effort going into Game 2."
On playoff intensity:
"We prepared over the last five or six days, our principles and details and guys locked in on what they needed to do individually. You just feel the season, you feel it in the air that it’s playoff time. So guys are understanding how much it takes each possession for us to be on a level of playing great basketball. It’s tough to do in the playoffs. So it’s a good place to be right now. I’m glad we’re here, I’m glad that we got this first one, but we’ve got to get ready for Game 2."
On second half defense against Jayson Tatum:
"He missed a couple that he can make for sure but I think we did a good job of just making him shoot tough ones and being up there on the catch. Such a talented player that we can't get discouraged when he makes those shots over us. He made a couple to start the game, tough threes and tough fades and we was able to take that storm and keep pushing through."
