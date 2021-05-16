Nets vs. Cavaliers: Blake Griffin, Kevin Durant, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

STEVE NASH

On Kevin Durant:

"He was great night. Obviously they doubled him a lot, and he had 13 assists, two turnovers, his shot making was kind of his normal, incredible self. And so very well done, balanced game in short minutes. So he was huge for us."

On playoff experience of Durant, Irving and Harden:

"Well, it helps for sure. I don’t know if it supersedes or not. This is a game about harmony, chemistry, routine coming together and we’re going to have to do that in a short amount of time but we understand that. We accept that. We do have guys who are talented and have a lot of experience. So, hopefully we can rely on that as we find ourselves. But great challenge, great challenge for us to go out there and try to find who we are and play at our best level in a really short period of time here."

On Harden and Harris practicing this week:

"I think James will be fine. I think Joe might need a few days, I’m not really sure. I think it’s about monitoring the situation. But there’s a case where he may not practice the whole week, but that’s okay. He’s played a lot of minutes this year and we want him to heal up as best he possibly can and kind of not have to chase this thing through the playoffs and have it linger. So, we can resolve it. I’d rather he resolves it than practice this week. He can follow along and rehab and that would make me happy, but if he’s able to practice I’m sure he will."