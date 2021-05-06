Nets vs. Mavericks: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Steve Nash Top Quotes

KYRIE IRVING

On team learning about itself:

“I think I would've had a different answer for you if I was in year six, year five. I am in year 10, so I've been through different journeys. I've failed. I've succeeded. I've been in a role where I wanted to play that role, I've been in a role where I didn't want to play and I think that's the beauty of journeys. You know, being on a team is we have to define that identity. We could say that we're learning a lot about ourselves through the game of basketball. But really, it's just the mind and the body being one on the court and us being on the same page. You know, it's basketball. We're not going to overcomplicate it. We're not going to make it like this is a war, this is this. This is the game of basketball. It's just who's better that night, who is going to stop the other team and be more physical, who is going to make the right plays from beginning to end. So, we're not going to make it about semantics or feeling good. It's basketball.”

On the fourth quarter:

“Other teams know -- especially when they're playing at home -- that the fourth quarter in winning time in terms of picking up the pace. Both second units are in. Some starters are in sometimes, so the game could have different flows. If you look at the Bucks game, primarily they have four starters on the floor starting the fourth quarter. They need to have that type of separation in a game with their players. And tonight, some starters were in with that second unit, but primarily we had a few starters in or KD in, and just figuring it out in the fourth quarter. But our level of play has to match or to overpower, overmatch our opponent. And you know, as you seen, when teams go on runs, we get a timeout but we have to be able to respond and I think it goes back to my first point: we need to be tested like that. You know, we're not a perfect basketball club. I don't think we'd be doing ourselves a great service if we weren't honest. You know, we haven't played well in terms of spurts throughout the game, especially when it matters. And we just got to get better continuity down the stretch. The iso basketball down the stretch is not going to get us over the hump. We have to run some quality plays, some quality possessions, and then figure out a balance of where we're special with our iso game and able to — our ability to score. So, just finding a balance right now, but it's good for us."

On doing things the right way on road trip:

“You can’t make up time spent with anyone unless you just go do it. We are in a part of our journey right now where we’re being challenged and we have to look deep within in terms of what can each one of us do in our roles to be better for the collective unit. This has to be about our team, it has be about we, and I think we do a great job of that. But now we are asking each other to go to a certain level. Some of us have been on a championship level, some of us have not, and trying to mesh that together takes time. Usually it takes teams one or two seasons, three seasons, or the case may be, but now we’re heading into this playoff run where we have to make it up on the fly. And that’s OK. But at the same time, things are not gonna look perfect and we have to inevitably be ready for that. Us as leaders, myself, all the other rest of the leaders on our team are gonna do a great job of preparing one another and simplifying things. But it starts with the mind and the body being on the same page. Gotta think the game. It’s the only way you’re gonna win that gold ball, that Larry O’Brien, is you gotta think the game and you gotta play defense and you gotta overmatch physicality. We’re seen that defense win championships. We’ve seen some of the best offensive teams get by, but defensively is where we’ve gotta make our mark and feel like we’ll be able to do that moving forward just having these tests and challenges now.”