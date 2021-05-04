Nets vs. Bucks: Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin and Steve Nash Top Quotes

STEVE NASH

On takeaway from two games vs. Bucks:

“I think it’s a great experience for us to recognize where we are. We’ve got a gap to make up here. We understand that’s a team that’s been running the same offense, been playing together, same schemes on defense for years now. Gone deep into the playoffs, and that’s something that we don’t have, so how can we make up that gap. That’s kind of our life in a nutshell heading home here. We’re trying to get everyone back to full health and we’re gonna try to overcome a lack of common experiences. That is our challenge as much as anything. While we do that, can we be more physical, can we be more connected, can we handle and control some of the controllables that can help us hang in some of these games and win some of these games while we’re trying to put the pieces together.”

On not calling timeout during Milwaukee 18-1 run:

“We could’ve called timeout here and there for sure, but I think there’s also part of our team that you want to learn to problem solve. We were getting looks at the basket for stretches, so you want to keep having them problem solve, you want to keep them attacking and tonight maybe I could’ve called another timeout but you also want to make sure you save a few for the end of the game so you’re always caught in a little dilemma. Maybe I should’ve, but at the same time I don’t think that was gonna make a big difference at that point.”

On physicality:

“I think it’s not necessarily the forte of our roster, but there’s no excuse for not trying to match or be more physical than the other team. That’s something we’ve got to work at, we’ve got to be diligent about. We’ve got to make it a tangible goal for ourselves and collectively do it, do it for one another. Go the extra mile for your teammates, that’s something we’ve got to emphasize and continue to grow into.”