Nets vs. Bucks: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

STEVE NASH

On Giannis Antetokounmpo making outside shots:

“I think we could live with that. What we can’t live with is all the dunks, offensive rebounds, transition buckets. You live with the shooting. Here we are, he had 50 and we have a shot to tie, we didn’t play well. Although he was sensational tonight, I think the game plan was fine. It’s about all the other things that we can clean up in order to give ourselves a better chance.”

On matchup without James Harden:

“I’m not so much worried about what they know. For us, we have the luxury of talent. We have great players. We don’t have the luxury of time. That’s OK. We understand that and we’ll work around that. James will give us a totally different dimension, but we don’t sit here and say, ‘well, wait ‘til James gets back.’ We try to solve the puzzle now. James will give us obviously something great to build on, but we can look at all the things that we did wrong today and there were a lot of things where I thought we just weren’t sharp tonight. We clean some of those things up, I think we give ourselves a better chance.”

On Jrue Holiday and Milwaukee defense:

"We all know he's an elite defender. I think we got a little stagnant at times; we need to move and play together. At times maybe we are too stagnant, we didn't make them make enough decisions or make them guard in space. They were able to put us in positions where they can use their length, strength and defensive schemes to make it difficult on us. We can play better, we can move the ball better, we can make them make quick decisions and make different judgments along the way that stack the deck in our favor. I think we weren’t really sharp in that.”