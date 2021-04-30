Nets vs. Trail Blazers: Kyrie Irving, Jeff Green, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

STEVE NASH

On being without players on a back-to-back:

“Of course, we recognize that the schedule is a part of this season, more so than ever. And that's for all teams; not just us. So there's been nights where we've probably won games where the other team’s in our position. So it's not an excuse; we’ve got to find ways to adapt. And I think that's been one of our strengths. This year, we've adapted and figured out ways to win games in different ways. Tonight, we didn't have our best stuff, and we couldn't find a way to do it. And overall, we just weren't really sharp. And that happens. So it's, what can we take from it?”

On defensive breakdowns:

“Part of it is we were blitzing Lillard, so they did a good job of moving the ball. We weren’t up to our usual standard in the blitz so I thought that we made some poor decisions. We were a little sluggish, a little late on some of our rotations, caught sleeping a little bit at times instead of being proactive in making it more difficult at the point of contact, which made the exit pass easier. So, not a really sharp performance from us, and we all recognize that, we’ll look at that and we’ll try to tighten up.”

On Lillard's deep 3-pointers:

“It does make it difficult to cover someone when they’re pulling up from center circle. Having said that, you can weather a few of those. It’s the other ones (where) there’s a breakdown in coverage, we fall asleep, those are the ones that kill you. But if he’s gonna come over halfcourt and make some of those, you can live with a few of those. It’s the breakdowns that you can’t live with.”