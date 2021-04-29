Nets vs. Pacers: Kevin Durant, Alize Johnson, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

STEVE NASH

On player empowering one another:

“I don’t know if I have any tangible anecdotes, but I just feel like our environment is strong and guys love to compete together and have formed a bond throughout the course of the year where, frankly, we’ve had no choice, but we’ve taken on the opportunity to come together and to play different rotations, combinations, lineups, and so I think that is a facet of our team where you can say all the negatives of what’s gone on this season, but the positive is we’ve found a way to hold it together and here we are, we’re 43-20 with 30-something different starting lineups and all the things that have been thrown at us. Really proud of the group, the environment, the way they come to play no matter who is in or out and they believe they can win.”

On upcoming stretch of road games vs. tough opponents:

“Tough stretch where we’re on the road a lot. I think we’re home for seven days of this 31-day period. It’s important for us to stay focused, to do everything we can to get better, to win games, and also to prepare for the playoffs. So there’s a lot going on this time of year and I think the remaining focus and having our eye on the bigger picture is important, but at the same time, like I said pregame, things change from day to day and this season has been so unpredictable that we really have to just take it moment by moment and be prepared to adapt and adjust daily and still perform. So tomorrow will be a different challenge. We’ll see who’s available tomorrow and how it looks and we’ll go play a very good Portland team and try to put in a good performance.”

On confidence in players for playoff rotations:

“We feel confident that all of our guys can play in the playoffs. It's just a matter of rotations and how many minutes can go around. You're gonna play heavy minutes for your top players, and then your rotations shorten a little bit. So is there enough minutes to go around? Not for everybody. But at the same time, there could be situations that could be rotations matchup series that that line up for one of the guys on the bench that's on the fringe and the rotation. So, we have confidence in all these guys, we try to empower them to play their game and be confident. And if there's a matchup for some of these guys in the playoffs or a role that they can really step into, that's possible from game-to-game, series-to-series. But it's not possible for everyone to play and for us to have the same rotation where everyone gets minutes, just because you shorten it and guys are playing more minutes in the playoffs. But what we have confidence in Alize obviously certainly, someone that will go in and defend and grab rebounds and run the floor and do things that can definitely add when you get into the playoffs and you need a spark. So, like many of our guys, we have confidence in him, but it's hard to say right now what the rotation would be in the playoffs.”