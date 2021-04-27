Headline
Nets vs. Raptors: Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, and Steve Nash Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 116-103 win over Toronto
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 116-103 win over the Toronto Raptors.
STEVE NASH
On second unit:
“They were great. Tyler, Mike James was great. Played with a little more pace and made it more difficult for them defensively. They do such a good job scrambling and making it hard for you. The more static you are, I think that really fuels their defense, so we were able to spread them out, make plays, made some shots, made them guard in space and we were scrappy defensively. Really proud of that second unit for sure.”
On dealing with Toronto's early offensive rebounding:
“We talked about it at halftime. I think it was 15-2 on the offensive glass at halftime. Without that discrepancy we would have been up 15 points. I think we held them to four second-chance points in the second half so it was a much improved effort and we win by 15 or so — 13 — so that was the difference. We kept them off the glass, our defense was solid in the fourth quarter holding them to 20 points and obviously like we said the second unit and the starters at the end of the game really picked them apart.”
On Brooklyn's connectivity:
“Tonight was a night where I think the connectivity showed in that Toronto really put us under duress. They played so hard and they fly around and make it difficult for you, and when things aren’t going your way, you can start to splinter, and our guys stuck with it, faced some adversity throughout the game, didn’t play their best basketball in stretches, but never wavered. They stuck together and had the resolve to come back, and I think that’s a product of the connectivity, so while we don’t have the utmost connectivity because we haven’t had a lot of time together, we have the connectivity in spirit, and that’s been helping us a great deal.”
KEVIN DURANT
On appreciating playoff berth:
“Just all the adversity that we fought through this year with all the injuries, protocols, trade situations, guys getting in and out of the lineup. Very proud of everybody top to bottom, everybody in the organization but especially our coaching staff that put us all in great positions to be successful every night. A lot of the credit goes to them.”
On giving up the ball and playing efficient:
“That’s not hard at all. It’s my job. I get paid to make the right play every time. I’m not going to get it right every time, but as long as I’ve been in the league and how many double-teams and gimmick defenses I’ve seen, I know how to handle it. I definitely wanted to get my rhythm going and score a little bit more, but I just tried to be patient and take what was there. It was one of those nights where I wasn’t going to get a lot of shots up. So I’m just glad we won. I’m glad guys like Mike and Tyler and Landry and Jeff had big scoring nights for us to take the pressure off of us and it makes us unpredictable.”
On playing well on the road:
“Just our camaraderie, togetherness. I think on the road we have to be even more of a solid unit. I think tonight we talked a lot of things out, we communicated a lot of stuff in film pregame, during the game at shootaround this morning. So constant communication on the road.”
JOE HARRIS
On overcoming Toronto:
"They're a very tough, physical team defensively. Scramble around a lot. You know, load up, make guys take a lot of contested shots, and I think for us tonight was just a matter of extra pass. Guys getting into the paint. Just being a little bit more aggressive — trying to be a little bit more aggressive and assertive than they were defensively. It seemed like it was a lot of back and forth there for the majority of the game, but we were able to kind of wear them down a little bit by the end of the game."
On fourth quarter run:
“I think a lot of it was just what we were able to do defensively. Limit their second-chance opportunities. It seemed early on they were really doing a number on us second chance wise they were getting a lot of offensive rebounds. So us limiting that and being able to get out and play in transition but again it started with the defense. ”
On team changes during his tenure:
“We had a lot of turnover I guess since I've been here. I've had a lot of teammates, coaches, it's just the nature of the NBA. But, you know, culturally, a lot of the personalities have really stayed consistent throughout the years where it is high character guys, its guys that are going to compete, that are going to encourage one another. It's sort of like a selfless attitude amongst the organization. And people genuinely care about one another. And that's definitely stayed consistent over the years regardless of the guys that are playing.”
