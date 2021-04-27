Nets vs. Raptors: Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

STEVE NASH

On second unit:

“They were great. Tyler, Mike James was great. Played with a little more pace and made it more difficult for them defensively. They do such a good job scrambling and making it hard for you. The more static you are, I think that really fuels their defense, so we were able to spread them out, make plays, made some shots, made them guard in space and we were scrappy defensively. Really proud of that second unit for sure.”

On dealing with Toronto's early offensive rebounding:

“We talked about it at halftime. I think it was 15-2 on the offensive glass at halftime. Without that discrepancy we would have been up 15 points. I think we held them to four second-chance points in the second half so it was a much improved effort and we win by 15 or so — 13 — so that was the difference. We kept them off the glass, our defense was solid in the fourth quarter holding them to 20 points and obviously like we said the second unit and the starters at the end of the game really picked them apart.”

On Brooklyn's connectivity:

“Tonight was a night where I think the connectivity showed in that Toronto really put us under duress. They played so hard and they fly around and make it difficult for you, and when things aren’t going your way, you can start to splinter, and our guys stuck with it, faced some adversity throughout the game, didn’t play their best basketball in stretches, but never wavered. They stuck together and had the resolve to come back, and I think that’s a product of the connectivity, so while we don’t have the utmost connectivity because we haven’t had a lot of time together, we have the connectivity in spirit, and that’s been helping us a great deal.”