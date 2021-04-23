Headline
Nets vs. Celtics: Kyrie Irving, Jeff Green, and Steve Nash Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 109-104 win over Boston
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 109-104 win over the Boston Celtics.
STEVE NASH
On game as preparation for postseason:
“I think it’s good to go through those in a game situation whether you’re trying to get the ball in and you get fouled or you’re trying to take away a three-point shot at the end of the game. So I think we obviously gave up the Pritchard three, but we got the ball in and executed on all our ‘get-ins’ and made free throws. There were a lot of … in our performance and then there was some sloppiness that let them back in the game. But overall, a win is a win, and this is a group that is a little bit tired and undermanned so I’m proud of it.”
On second quarter:
“I thought we picked up our pace, and we started to play faster and we started to make quick decisions and put them in difficult decision-making positions and I think that sparked us.”
On Sunday's matchup with Phoenix:
“The Suns are as good as anybody in the league this year. They’ve been unbelievable, so we have a challenge. We’re again going to be undermanned. We’re going to have to step up and play together and fight and have that winning spirit. So we’ve got our hands full on Sunday against a team that has two days off. For us, to run it back on Sunday against a really top team is going to be a great challenge.”
KYRIE IRVING
On what he appreciates about this team:
“Just give credit to just figuring things out on the fly with this team. Just being very mature in our approach to the game and living with the results. Like I said, we have talent, but we’ve just been able to remain flexible throughout some of the circumstances that we’ve been faced with. With that in addition to just going out there and really trusting each other, just getting this new group together and trusting what we have going on here. There’s a lot of outside noise in terms of the way we put this team together. It’s inevitable that we all hear it, but what matters is how we handle our relationships within the locker room and then go out and put on a good performances.”
On workload and all-around performances:
“It just means that we’re just finding ways to win ballgames down the stretch. Stay within games. Last few games obviously not having (Kevin Durant) or having James (Harden) and guys being out for protocol, just like I said, different circumstances that we’ve had to be flexible with, just done a great job of just coming in, coming to work, continuing to get shots up, continuing to do what we need for our bodies most importantly. Putting our health first and then just going out there and playing hard. Obviously shots are going to go in for us, but we have some veterans on this group. We’ve seen it all. We know that we’re not gonna have it right away some games, so we’ve just got to battle through and games are gonna come down to the wire when they’re either doubling me or we necessarily can’t, we don’t have any offense going for us, we can’t get a stop on one of the guys that are having a big night, we’ve just gotta find a way to combat it and I think we did a great job of figuring that out. Fast break points and getting some timely defensive stops down the stretch.”
On what got Nets going in second quarter:
“Stops lead to transition baskets. We wanted to continue with that. But obviously the Celtics are great defensively. We knew we were gonna be challenged. We knew they were gonna make a run and they did so. We had to figure out a way to get some points on the board easily. Some shots weren’t falling, easy layups, just one of those nights that we’ve just got to chalk up to the law of averages, but we figured out a way.”
JEFF GREEN
On turning defense into offense:
“I think it was the entire team. We know if we focus on the defensive end we get easy looks out in transition like tonight it's going to be hard because when we're fully healthy, and the one on one capabilities that we have and we're also getting our in transition it's going to be tough to stop both. That's what I envisioned individually of what we can be, but it's still a work in progress.
On all-around contributions:
“It's great. We have to do this by committee. We have to make sure everyone's involved, takes the pressure off everyone. We need everyone to just be themselves, go out there and have fun and play together. ”
On Blake Griffin taking charges:
“That's what he does. He gives up his body for the team and he's there whenever we need him guys he beats to take the charge on the weakside. He's been doing that his whole career. He's been there, been a great weakside defender, been great on the ball but he's a team player. He's risking his body out there for us and that's what we need everyone to do. ”
