Nets vs. Celtics: Kyrie Irving, Jeff Green, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

KYRIE IRVING

On what he appreciates about this team:

“Just give credit to just figuring things out on the fly with this team. Just being very mature in our approach to the game and living with the results. Like I said, we have talent, but we’ve just been able to remain flexible throughout some of the circumstances that we’ve been faced with. With that in addition to just going out there and really trusting each other, just getting this new group together and trusting what we have going on here. There’s a lot of outside noise in terms of the way we put this team together. It’s inevitable that we all hear it, but what matters is how we handle our relationships within the locker room and then go out and put on a good performances.”

On workload and all-around performances:

“It just means that we’re just finding ways to win ballgames down the stretch. Stay within games. Last few games obviously not having (Kevin Durant) or having James (Harden) and guys being out for protocol, just like I said, different circumstances that we’ve had to be flexible with, just done a great job of just coming in, coming to work, continuing to get shots up, continuing to do what we need for our bodies most importantly. Putting our health first and then just going out there and playing hard. Obviously shots are going to go in for us, but we have some veterans on this group. We’ve seen it all. We know that we’re not gonna have it right away some games, so we’ve just got to battle through and games are gonna come down to the wire when they’re either doubling me or we necessarily can’t, we don’t have any offense going for us, we can’t get a stop on one of the guys that are having a big night, we’ve just gotta find a way to combat it and I think we did a great job of figuring that out. Fast break points and getting some timely defensive stops down the stretch.”

On what got Nets going in second quarter:

“Stops lead to transition baskets. We wanted to continue with that. But obviously the Celtics are great defensively. We knew we were gonna be challenged. We knew they were gonna make a run and they did so. We had to figure out a way to get some points on the board easily. Some shots weren’t falling, easy layups, just one of those nights that we’ve just got to chalk up to the law of averages, but we figured out a way.”