Nets vs. Raptors: Joe Harris, Blake Griffin, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

STEVE NASH

On Raptors defending Harris after fast start:

“They locked in to Joe. They got into him. They were switching a lot of actions, made it difficult to get him open looks. He’s going to get open looks out of the flow of the game more so in that scenario and that wasn’t to be tonight. I think they recognized right away that he’s having a hot night and tried to take him out so we didn’t get enough looks for him. That’s gonna happen sometimes, but he creates space for other people as well. We just weren’t able to make shots elsewhere, but he got us off to a great start and also caused openings for other players.”

On Landry Shamet:

“I thought he looked, I don’t want to say looked tired because he still played his butt off, played well other than the shooting. It’s a lot. It’s a guy that hasn’t been playing this many minutes not consecutively playing a lot of minutes. It takes its toll. There’s gonna be a bump in the road at some point. Tonight it just looked like he couldn’t quite get the ball in the basket. But played his butt off, played hard, he’s been great for us. All his looks we love and want him to take. He’ll bounce back from that for sure. He’s playing excellent basketball for us.”

On Bruce Brown:

“He’s just such a competitor. He plays so much bigger than his size. Defends multiple positions, great rebounds, and finds the holes on offense. We love Bruce, we love his fight and his competitiveness and he definitely plays a big role for us.”