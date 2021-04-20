Headline
Nets vs. Pelicans: Kyrie Irving, Landry Shamet, and Steve Nash Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 134-129 win over New Orleans
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 134-129 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.
STEVE NASH
On Kyrie Irving stripping Zion Williamson at end of game:
“It ended up being a great play. He had the option to foul him on the catch. He made a heck of a defensive play and luckily we got the call off whatever body part it went off, so that was pivotal in that we didn’t have to guard another possession.”
On end of game for Kyrie Irving compared to Miami on Sunday:
“I think that’s the difference between Miami and; Miami just wasn’t giving him those angles. They were really zoning up and loading off him and there was really not much place for him to go. I think tonight there was more space for him and he was able to get in the cracks a little bit easier.”
On all-around group effort:
“When Ky was out of the game I thought we played very well and it’s so important. When you’re going into a game with nine men, you’re down a couple superstars, you definitely have guys that are playing with more responsibility and more minutes and if they don’t play well you can find yourself in a big hole, but tonight they played really well. Like I’ve said all year, really proud of the way the guys have responded to adversity this year. Fought and had that connectivity to win games that maybe people didn’t think you could win. Really proud of the way the guys played from start to finish. I think we started slow as much because it was so new — new lineup, new combination — and then found it there after five minutes or so and looked much better.””
KYRIE IRVING
On end of game compared to Miami:
"We just made shots. I think in the last three minutes in the Miami game we should have had maybe two, three plays just to be able to run and I think tonight we were just playing off each other really well and making some easy plays. Just worked out in our favor.”
On playing shorthanded:
“The attention to detail, the focus is definitely going to need to be at a different level now that we don't have some guys in the lineup. With some of the NBA teams, you just see them figuring it out, this process. So, we're not the only ones in kind of that position, but all we can do is focus on what we can control out there and those guys have been doing a great job staying ready — you know that group that we've labeled that stay ready group — they're just going out there and doing it. And now we are asking them to do it a little bit more often. So, offensively and defensively be a lot more communicative. And, you know, we're going against teams in the second half of the season, we're winding down so, the level of play is definitely raised. And teams are definitely trying to get in position throughout the standings, so we've just got to be aware of that Eastern and Western conference and we just have to be able to just go out there and play. So, looking forward to continuing to coach and leading the young guys with all of us here.”
On potential effect of Harden layoff:
"I think James can answer that better than I can in terms of just how he feels, but as a team and as one of his teammates, we just want him to be as healthy as possible. The level of play that is needed in the playoffs or in that main stage is totally different than the regular season and when you're just going out there and you know, just trying to figure it out, it's never easy for anyone no matter how long they've played in the league — it's not easy to just take games off and then come back in for anyone. So, we just want him to take his time, but obviously the regular season is winding down and we just want reps. I think we just all want reps together, but if we're not able to get that then we'll have to figure it out and that's just been the sentiment throughout the season is just a figuring out process of meshing this together and just game by game, day by day, just being there for one another, just staying in communication. So, I just want him to be as healthy as possible — as anyone in the league. I don't want to see anyone be on the sidelines longer than they need to, but it's not easy to just take off time and just come into any professional endeavor.”
LANDRY SHAMET
On balanced effort:
“That's kind of part of this season. That's the opposite goal that not only us but other teams are having to face and it's just an opportunity for guys to step up, so that's how we viewed it and regardless of who we have on the floor we still have the same goal in mind. We're trying to get better, heading into the playoffs you know be the best we can be. It doesn't matter who's on the floor, who's not playing, who's suited up, whatever, same approach and I think we had a slow start early but as the game progressed we kind of picked it up and I'm happy with how we closed the game for sure.”
On career high eight assists:
“I just try to make the right play. Whatever I see in front of me, if I got guys in front of me and I know I got a dude open, I'm gonna pass it to him because I trust my teammates, I play with some really good teammates so I like when they're taking shots. Or if I got an open look I'm going to take an open look because I know they want me to do that. It's just making basketball plays and that's kind of all there really is.”
On final minutes compared to Sunday:
“Well Ky was spectacular tonight. He made shots down the stretch tonight, some tough ones, some really tough ones. And we executed. Defensively more than anything we executed our game plan, what we were gonna do down the stretch those last couple possessions. Fouling, who we were guarding and all that stuff. Offensively, I didn't feel like there was a point tonight where we really got bogged down or really stagnant. It felt pretty good offensively. ”
