Nets vs. Pelicans: Kyrie Irving, Landry Shamet, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

KYRIE IRVING

On end of game compared to Miami:

"We just made shots. I think in the last three minutes in the Miami game we should have had maybe two, three plays just to be able to run and I think tonight we were just playing off each other really well and making some easy plays. Just worked out in our favor.”

On playing shorthanded:

“The attention to detail, the focus is definitely going to need to be at a different level now that we don't have some guys in the lineup. With some of the NBA teams, you just see them figuring it out, this process. So, we're not the only ones in kind of that position, but all we can do is focus on what we can control out there and those guys have been doing a great job staying ready — you know that group that we've labeled that stay ready group — they're just going out there and doing it. And now we are asking them to do it a little bit more often. So, offensively and defensively be a lot more communicative. And, you know, we're going against teams in the second half of the season, we're winding down so, the level of play is definitely raised. And teams are definitely trying to get in position throughout the standings, so we've just got to be aware of that Eastern and Western conference and we just have to be able to just go out there and play. So, looking forward to continuing to coach and leading the young guys with all of us here.”

On potential effect of Harden layoff:

"I think James can answer that better than I can in terms of just how he feels, but as a team and as one of his teammates, we just want him to be as healthy as possible. The level of play that is needed in the playoffs or in that main stage is totally different than the regular season and when you're just going out there and you know, just trying to figure it out, it's never easy for anyone no matter how long they've played in the league — it's not easy to just take games off and then come back in for anyone. So, we just want him to take his time, but obviously the regular season is winding down and we just want reps. I think we just all want reps together, but if we're not able to get that then we'll have to figure it out and that's just been the sentiment throughout the season is just a figuring out process of meshing this together and just game by game, day by day, just being there for one another, just staying in communication. So, I just want him to be as healthy as possible — as anyone in the league. I don't want to see anyone be on the sidelines longer than they need to, but it's not easy to just take off time and just come into any professional endeavor.”